Jio Rolls Out Happy New Year 2026 Recharge Plans With Unlimited 5G Data, OTT, And AI Subscriptions
Jio launched new plans with AI, OTT and unlimited 5G data for prepaid users before the new year.
Published : December 17, 2025 at 10:20 AM IST
Hyderabad: Jio has launched Happy New Year 2026 Recharge Plans for its prepaid users. The recharge plans include Flexi Plan, Super Celebration Monthly Plan, and Hero Recharge Annual Plan. In these recharge plans, Jio has not only focused on data and calling, but also on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Over-the-Top (OTT) entertainment. According to the telecom giant, these new plans are designed to provide users with seamless connectivity, entertainment, and an AI experience.
Happy New Year 2026 Recharge Plans
Hero Recharge Annual Plan: The plan costs Rs 3,599. Valid for 365 days (12 months), it offers unlimited 5G data access, 2.5GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day. The recharge plan provides subscriptions to JioTV and JioAICloud platforms. Along with this, the plan also offers free 18-month access to Google’s Gemini Pro Plan worth Rs 35,100 to users aged 18 and above.
Super Celebration Plan: It is priced at Rs 500, valid for 28 days, and offers 2GB of data per day. The plan also provides unlimited 5G data access, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day.
It offers access to OTT platforms such as Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Sun NXT, Kanchha Lannka, Planet Marathi, Chaupal, Hoichoi, FanCode, JioTV, Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition (Amazon PVME), JioHotStar, Sony LIV, and Zee5.
Apart from this, the Super Celebration Plan includes a JioAICloud subscription and free 18-month access to the Gemini Pro Plan, worth Rs 35,100 for users aged 18 and above.
Flexi Pack: This is the most affordable recharge plan among the Happy New Year 2026 Recharge Plans. It is priced at Rs 103, with a validity of 28 days. The recharge plan includes 5GB of total data, and users can choose one OTT entertainment pack, available in Hindi, International, and Regional categories. Notably, Jio has not clearly stated whether this recharge plan will have unlimited calling or daily SMS benefits.
The list of OTT platforms based on their entertainment packs is given below:
|Entertainment Pack
|OTT Platforms
|Hindi Pack
|JioHotstar
|Zee5
|Sony Liv
|International Pack
|JioHotstar
|FanCode
|Lionsgate Play
|Discovery+
|Regional Pack
|JioHotstar
|Sun NXT
|Kanccha Lannka
|Hoichoi