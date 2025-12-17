ETV Bharat / technology

Jio Rolls Out Happy New Year 2026 Recharge Plans With Unlimited 5G Data, OTT, And AI Subscriptions

Hyderabad: Jio has launched Happy New Year 2026 Recharge Plans for its prepaid users. The recharge plans include Flexi Plan, Super Celebration Monthly Plan, and Hero Recharge Annual Plan. In these recharge plans, Jio has not only focused on data and calling, but also on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Over-the-Top (OTT) entertainment. According to the telecom giant, these new plans are designed to provide users with seamless connectivity, entertainment, and an AI experience.

Happy New Year 2026 Recharge Plans

Hero Recharge Annual Plan: The plan costs Rs 3,599. Valid for 365 days (12 months), it offers unlimited 5G data access, 2.5GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day. The recharge plan provides subscriptions to JioTV and JioAICloud platforms. Along with this, the plan also offers free 18-month access to Google’s Gemini Pro Plan worth Rs 35,100 to users aged 18 and above.

Super Celebration Plan: It is priced at Rs 500, valid for 28 days, and offers 2GB of data per day. The plan also provides unlimited 5G data access, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day.