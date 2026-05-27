ETV Bharat / technology

Jio Launches Rs 200 OTT Pass Bundling 15 Streaming Apps, 1,000 Live TV Channels And 30 GB Data

Hyderabad: Reliance Jio has introduced a new OTT Pass in India. Priced at Rs 200, the OTT platform is available from May 27, 2026, today, across all telecom circles. It is a 28-day add-on pack that includes 15 premium streaming platforms, extensive live TV access and a significant data allowance into a single fixed-price recharge. Users with an active base plan can activate the Rs 200 OTT Pass, accessible via Jio’s online and offline retail channels.

Jio claims the new pack offers benefits worth Rs 1,500 per month, combined into a fixed price add-on pack.

What does the Rs 200 Jio OTT Pass include?

The Rs 200 OTT Pass comes with a broad list of streaming services. It includes YouTube Premium, JioHotstar Mobile with Hollywood content, Prime Video Mobile Edition, SonyLiv, ZEE5, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Sun NXT, FanCode, Kanccha Lannka, Planet Marathi, Chaupal, Hoichoi, TimesPlay and Tarang Plus.

For live TV access, the new pack unlocks more than 1,000 channels on JioTV, including over 150 paid channels. Major broadcaster networks covered include JioStar, Sony Entertainment, Sun TV Network, Warner Bros. Discovery and ETV.