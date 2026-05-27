Jio Launches Rs 200 OTT Pass Bundling 15 Streaming Apps, 1,000 Live TV Channels And 30 GB Data
Reliance Jio has launched a new affordable OTT Pass offering 15 premium streaming apps, extensive live TV channels, high-speed data and more for 28 days.
Published : May 27, 2026 at 4:36 PM IST
Hyderabad: Reliance Jio has introduced a new OTT Pass in India. Priced at Rs 200, the OTT platform is available from May 27, 2026, today, across all telecom circles. It is a 28-day add-on pack that includes 15 premium streaming platforms, extensive live TV access and a significant data allowance into a single fixed-price recharge. Users with an active base plan can activate the Rs 200 OTT Pass, accessible via Jio’s online and offline retail channels.
Jio claims the new pack offers benefits worth Rs 1,500 per month, combined into a fixed price add-on pack.
What does the Rs 200 Jio OTT Pass include?
The Rs 200 OTT Pass comes with a broad list of streaming services. It includes YouTube Premium, JioHotstar Mobile with Hollywood content, Prime Video Mobile Edition, SonyLiv, ZEE5, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Sun NXT, FanCode, Kanccha Lannka, Planet Marathi, Chaupal, Hoichoi, TimesPlay and Tarang Plus.
For live TV access, the new pack unlocks more than 1,000 channels on JioTV, including over 150 paid channels. Major broadcaster networks covered include JioStar, Sony Entertainment, Sun TV Network, Warner Bros. Discovery and ETV.
|Streaming Services
|Access via
|YouTube Premium
|MyJio app
|JioHotstar Mobile with Hollywood content
|Prime Video Mobile Edition
|SonyLiv
|JioTV Mobile app
|ZEE5
|Lionsgate Play
|Discovery+
|Sun NXT
|Fancode
|Kanccha Lannka
|Planet Marathi
|Chaupal
|Hoichoi
|TimesPlay
|Tarang Plus
Rs 200 Jio OTT Pass: Data and 5G Access
In addition to its streaming content, the pass provides 30GB of high-speed 4G or 5G data. Subscribers also receive unlimited 5G data, valid for the duration of their active base plan and capped at 28 days. The combination of data and content in a single affordable add-on positions the pass as a one-stop recharge solution for households with high streaming and connectivity demands.
|Data and 5G access
|30GB high-speed 4G or 5G data
|Unlimited 5G data
How to activate this OTT Pass
The Rs 200 Jio OTT Pass is available through the MyJio app, Jio.com, retail points of sale and third-party recharge platforms. Customers must hold an active Jio base plan before the pass can be added to their account.