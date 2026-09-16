Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Says AI Safety Is "An Engineering Problem" At Dreamforce 2026
Nvidia's Jensen Huang addressed AI safety at Dreamforce 2026, calling it an engineering challenge, as Salesforce unveiled its new CRM reasoning model.
Published : September 16, 2026 at 10:49 AM IST
Hyderabad: Nvidia founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jensen Huang has said that Artificial Intelligence (AI) safety should be treated as an engineering problem rather than a barrier to innovation, speaking on stage at this year's Salesforce annual conference, Dreamforce 2026, alongside CEO Marc Benioff.
The comments came as Salesforce announced Koa, its first Customer Relationship Management (CRM), built using Nvidia's Nemotron 3 Super technology. The model was trained on data drawn from nearly three decades of Salesforce customer relationship management deployments and runs entirely within Salesforce's own systems.
A little walk. A lot to talk about.— NVIDIA (@nvidia) September 15, 2026
Always fun dreaming big with @Benioff and our friends at @Salesforce. https://t.co/SIVsTg3zw5
During the on-stage discussion, Benioff asked Huang directly about safety concerns surrounding AI development; Huang responded that safety was the top priority, but stressed that it should be approached as a technical challenge to be solved through careful engineering, rather than something that slows progress. He said that if a company was not confident a product was safe or functioning properly, it should not be released.
Huang also rejected the idea that companies must choose between moving quickly and building safe products, describing this as a false choice. He said businesses should move as fast as possible, but pause and reassess if they sense a product is not ready or a company is losing control of its development.
They covered a lot of ground, from open models and safe innovation to the agentic enterprise.— NVIDIA (@nvidia) September 15, 2026
More from @JensenHuang and @Benioff's conversation: https://t.co/fZ4bWmtO4M
A positive outlook on AI's impact
Beyond safety, Huang offered an optimistic view of AI's broader impact, pushing back against fears that the technology would eliminate jobs or damage the software industry. He argued that the productivity gains from AI would create new opportunities rather than destroy existing ones, and encouraged businesses to adopt AI early rather than fall behind.
Huang predicted that most companies would eventually become AI-driven organisations, describing this shift as the rise of the "agentic enterprise," where businesses increasingly rely on AI systems to carry out tasks automatically.
What is the Koa model?
Salesforce's Rohan Kumar, the company's president of platform and engineering, confirmed that no customer data was used to train or run Koa, as the model operates entirely within Salesforce's own infrastructure. As Nvidia's Nemotron model is open-source, Salesforce was able to fine-tune it independently while retaining full control over the underlying technology.
Huang noted that the use of open AI models has grown significantly, rising from around 30 per cent of adoption at the start of last year to about 70 per cent now, as more companies choose to build customised AI systems rather than rely solely on closed alternatives.
Koa was developed using a combination of supervised fine-tuning and reinforcement learning techniques. According to Salesforce, the model already matches or outperforms other leading models on common CRM tasks, while producing three times fewer errors.
The model is currently active inside Salesforce, supporting an internal employee assistant on Slack. The customer pilots will begin in October with organisations including Formula 1, UChicago Medicine, and Xero. Wider availability is expected by winter 2026.
The frontier of artificial intelligence is advancing at an alarming speed. Over the weekend, industry leaders voiced support for an idea that the American people and many AI researchers in their own labs have been calling for: We must responsibly slow the pace of frontier AI…— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 14, 2026
Huang's comments add to a wider debate involving political leaders and AI companies over how fast development should proceed.
Kamala Harris has recently called for the pace of frontier AI development to be responsibly slowed. In an X post, she urged Congress to create an independent federal body to test and oversee powerful AI models, alongside an international treaty with countries including China on safety standards. As vice president, she had previously secured voluntary safety commitments from major AI firms and argued against choosing between public safety and innovation.
I was encouraged this week to see the leaders of the frontier labs agree on the need for them to slow down the pace of AI development. Given the stakes, it’s a good and necessary first step.— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 14, 2026
But I’m even more encouraged by the growing recognition that how this powerful new…
Barack Obama has positioned himself between these views, saying he is neither an AI accelerationist nor a doomer, while calling on Washington to develop concrete rules and proposals rather than avoid the issue altogether.
We Must Pace the Frontier: I’ve written a new essay on why the AI industry should slow down, with a three-part plan for doing so.— Dario Amodei (@DarioAmodei) September 12, 2026
Anthropic is unilaterally committing to the first of these steps. We’ll provide third-party evaluators with permanent, employee-level access to our…
Within the AI industry, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has pushed for stronger regulation and greater caution, citing internal estimates from colleagues that AI could pose a meaningful existential risk within a decade.
The world deserves confidence that American companies developing increasingly capable AI will act responsibly, especially as the trajectory of progress has steepened. Every frontier lab must deliver on this, and there is no reason any of us should come to work if we cannot.— Sam Altman (@sama) September 14, 2026
We…
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has offered a more measured stance, arguing that AI firms have a responsibility to develop models carefully even without formal government mandates requiring them to do so.