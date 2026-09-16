ETV Bharat / technology

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Says AI Safety Is "An Engineering Problem" At Dreamforce 2026

Hyderabad: Nvidia founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jensen Huang has said that Artificial Intelligence (AI) safety should be treated as an engineering problem rather than a barrier to innovation, speaking on stage at this year's Salesforce annual conference, Dreamforce 2026, alongside CEO Marc Benioff.

The comments came as Salesforce announced Koa, its first Customer Relationship Management (CRM), built using Nvidia's Nemotron 3 Super technology. The model was trained on data drawn from nearly three decades of Salesforce customer relationship management deployments and runs entirely within Salesforce's own systems.

During the on-stage discussion, Benioff asked Huang directly about safety concerns surrounding AI development; Huang responded that safety was the top priority, but stressed that it should be approached as a technical challenge to be solved through careful engineering, rather than something that slows progress. He said that if a company was not confident a product was safe or functioning properly, it should not be released.

Huang also rejected the idea that companies must choose between moving quickly and building safe products, describing this as a false choice. He said businesses should move as fast as possible, but pause and reassess if they sense a product is not ready or a company is losing control of its development.

A positive outlook on AI's impact

Beyond safety, Huang offered an optimistic view of AI's broader impact, pushing back against fears that the technology would eliminate jobs or damage the software industry. He argued that the productivity gains from AI would create new opportunities rather than destroy existing ones, and encouraged businesses to adopt AI early rather than fall behind.

Huang predicted that most companies would eventually become AI-driven organisations, describing this shift as the rise of the "agentic enterprise," where businesses increasingly rely on AI systems to carry out tasks automatically.