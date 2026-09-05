Jawa All Stars 42 Bobber Launched In India By Anand Mahindra, Priced From Rs 2.09 Lakh
Jawa Yezdi has launched the All Stars 42 Bobber with new colours and styling, unveiled by Anand Mahindra at the Global Chess League 2026.
Published : September 5, 2026 at 5:29 PM IST
Hyderabad: Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, part of the Classic Legends group, has launched the Jawa All Stars 42 Bobber in India. The motorcycle was revealed by Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, at the Global Chess League 2026. Prices for the new model start at Rs 2.09 lakh (ex-showroom).
This is the second model to join the Jawa's All Stars range, following the recent launch of the Jawa 42 FJ All Stars. Both editions focus mainly on styling changes rather than mechanical updates.
The Jawa All Stars 42 Bobber is based on the standard Jawa 42 Bobber but comes with new paint options, chequered graphic patterns, and special All Stars branding.
Strike Two: Jawa All Stars 42 Bobber.— Jawa Motorcycles (@jawamotorcycles) September 4, 2026
The mark has found its next icon. Mr. Anand Mahindra unveiled India’s Most Loved Bobber at Global Chess League in its All Stars expression.
Unmistakable silhouette.
Unmistakable character.
Presenting the Jawa All Stars 42 Bobber.… pic.twitter.com/ExeRaWXWBp
According to Jawa, the All Stars range is built around the ideas of character, conduct, and courage, aimed at riders who like to express their individual style.
The bike's launch at a chess tournament was intentional, as Jawa linked the design theme to chess, a game that combines independent thinking with a fixed set of rules.
Jawa All Stars 42 Bobber: Price and colours
As styling is the main highlight of the All Stars range, the 42 Bobber enhances this with five colour choices, including Black Mirror, Shadow Black, Silver Knight, Jasper Red, and Mystic Copper. The Silver Knight version uses a chequered pattern inspired by both motorcycling culture and chess boards. In contrast, the Shadow Black version has a simpler, all-matte black finish that highlights the bike's floating-seat design.
The bike starts at Rs 2.09 lakh for the Mystic Copper colour and goes up to Rs 2.20 lakh for the Black Mirror version. All prices are ex-showroom. The colour-wise price table is given below.
|Colour
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Mystic Cooper
|Rs 2,08,942
|Jasper Red
|Rs 2,15,942
|Silver Knight
|Rs 2,15,942
|Shadow Black
|Rs 2,17,942
|Black Mirror
|Rs 2,19,942
Jawa All Stars 42 Bobber: Engine and mechanical details
Mechanically, the All Stars 42 Bobber remains the same as the standard model. It uses a 334cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with double overhead camshafts (DOHC). The engine produces a power output of 29.9 PS and 30 Nm of torque, mated with a 6-speed gearbox.
The motorcycle features 35mm telescopic front forks and a rear monoshock that offers seven levels of preload adjustment. The 42 Bobber's double-cradle frame keeps its unique single-seat, cantilevered design, which is supported by the rear suspension.
WHAT YOU RIDE SAYS SOMETHING.— Jawa Motorcycles (@jawamotorcycles) September 5, 2026
HOW YOU RIDE SAYS EVERYTHING.
The Jawa All Stars 42 Bobber brings a distinctive sense of style to the road. But its real statement comes from the rider- their courage, their conduct, their character.
Now carrying the mark of JAWA ALL STARS.
STRIKE… pic.twitter.com/NCHTBsi89A
For braking, the motorcycle uses a 280mm front disc and a 240mm rear disc, along with a dual-channel Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) for added safety. It rides on an 18-inch tyre at the front and a 17-inch one at the rear.
Other key specifications include a 740 mm seat height, 145 mm of ground clearance, a 12.5-litre fuel tank, and 177 kg of kerb weight.