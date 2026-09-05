ETV Bharat / technology

Jawa All Stars 42 Bobber Launched In India By Anand Mahindra, Priced From Rs 2.09 Lakh

Hyderabad: Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, part of the Classic Legends group, has launched the Jawa All Stars 42 Bobber in India. The motorcycle was revealed by Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, at the Global Chess League 2026. Prices for the new model start at Rs 2.09 lakh (ex-showroom).

This is the second model to join the Jawa's All Stars range, following the recent launch of the Jawa 42 FJ All Stars. Both editions focus mainly on styling changes rather than mechanical updates.

The Jawa All Stars 42 Bobber is based on the standard Jawa 42 Bobber but comes with new paint options, chequered graphic patterns, and special All Stars branding.

According to Jawa, the All Stars range is built around the ideas of character, conduct, and courage, aimed at riders who like to express their individual style.

The bike's launch at a chess tournament was intentional, as Jawa linked the design theme to chess, a game that combines independent thinking with a fixed set of rules.

Jawa All Stars 42 Bobber: Price and colours