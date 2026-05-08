ETV Bharat / technology

Japanese Video-Game Maker Nintendo Raises Switch 2 Price, Forecasts Lower Profits

A Nintendo sign is seen outside Nintendo’s official store in the Shibuya district of Tokyo, Jan. 23, 2020. ( Image Credit: AP )

TOKYO: Nintendo’s annual profit surged 52% in the last fiscal year, lifted by solid sales of its Switch 2 machines and software, the company announced Friday.

The Japanese video-game company behind the Super Mario and Pokemon franchises also announced it was raising prices, citing challenging business conditions.

It recorded a 424 billion yen ($2.7 billion) net profit for the fiscal year that ended in March, up from nearly 279 billion yen the year before.

Annual sales rose 99% to 2.3 trillion yen ($15 billion) from 1.2 trillion yen a year earlier, as demand for Switch 2 held up, although sales for the first-generation Switch declined.

Nintendo said it was raising the Switch 2 price in Japan to 59,980 yen ($382), effective May 25, from 49,980 yen ($318), “in light of changes in market conditions, and after considering the global business outlook.”

In the U.S., the price will rise to $499.99 in September, from $449.99.

Nintendo, which is based in the ancient Japanese capital of Kyoto, did not go into details. But all major Japanese exporters are having to cope with U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff hikes and other higher costs that have been worsened by the war in Iran.

Nintendo Co., which did not break down quarterly results, expects an 11% decline in profit for the fiscal year through March 2027, to 2.1 trillion yen ($13 billion). The projection takes into account the planned price hikes.