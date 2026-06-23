ETV Bharat / technology

Japanese AI Startup's Fugu Matches Anthropic's Fable & Mythos But Sparks Debate On AI Architecture

Hyderabad: Japanese AI startup Sakana AI has launched a new AI system, called Fugu, which claims to perform on par with Anthropic's Fable and Mythos, while surpassing them on certain tasks. Fable 5 and Mythos 5 are Anthropic’s most advanced models, which were rolled back just three days after launch when the US government ordered the company to revoke foreign access over national security concerns.

Fugu, meanwhile, is a multi-agent orchestration system accessible via a single model API. This AI system delegates tasks to a pool of specialised AI models instead of relying on one massive model. Think of it as having an entire team of people on a call rather than having to contact each specialist individually.

Fugu features two versions: Fugu for coding, chat, and everyday tasks; and Fugu Ultra for more complex work like AI research, cybersecurity analysis, and patent investigation. Benchmark scores show that Fugu Ultra matches Fable 5 and Mythos Preview on key engineering, science, and reasoning benchmarks, and even exceeds Claude models on certain tasks.

Performance comparison of Fugu models and baseline frontier models across a suite of coding, reasoning, scientific, and agentic benchmarks (Image Credits: Sakana AI)

On LiveCodeBench, an open-source benchmark that evaluates coding performance on regularly refreshed software problem-solving tasks, Fugu Ultra scored 93.2, Fugu scored 92.9, and Claude Fable 5 scored 89.8 points. On GPQA-D (Diamond), a test consisting of 198 graduate-level multiple-choice questions in biology, physics, and chemistry, Fugu Ultra scored 95.5, Fugu scored 95.5, and Claude Mythos Preview scored 94.6 points.