Japanese AI Startup's Fugu Matches Anthropic's Fable & Mythos But Sparks Debate On AI Architecture
Sakana AI's new system, Fugu, rivals Anthropic’s frontier models in benchmarks, sparking debate over whether orchestration systems should be compared to unified architectures.
Published : June 23, 2026 at 11:12 AM IST
Hyderabad: Japanese AI startup Sakana AI has launched a new AI system, called Fugu, which claims to perform on par with Anthropic's Fable and Mythos, while surpassing them on certain tasks. Fable 5 and Mythos 5 are Anthropic’s most advanced models, which were rolled back just three days after launch when the US government ordered the company to revoke foreign access over national security concerns.
Fugu, meanwhile, is a multi-agent orchestration system accessible via a single model API. This AI system delegates tasks to a pool of specialised AI models instead of relying on one massive model. Think of it as having an entire team of people on a call rather than having to contact each specialist individually.
Fugu features two versions: Fugu for coding, chat, and everyday tasks; and Fugu Ultra for more complex work like AI research, cybersecurity analysis, and patent investigation. Benchmark scores show that Fugu Ultra matches Fable 5 and Mythos Preview on key engineering, science, and reasoning benchmarks, and even exceeds Claude models on certain tasks.
On LiveCodeBench, an open-source benchmark that evaluates coding performance on regularly refreshed software problem-solving tasks, Fugu Ultra scored 93.2, Fugu scored 92.9, and Claude Fable 5 scored 89.8 points. On GPQA-D (Diamond), a test consisting of 198 graduate-level multiple-choice questions in biology, physics, and chemistry, Fugu Ultra scored 95.5, Fugu scored 95.5, and Claude Mythos Preview scored 94.6 points.
Sakana Fugu starts debate over AI system architecture
The performance of Sakana's new AI system also started a debate on Reddit, where users discussed how Fugu achieved this performance and whether an orchestrator can be compared to frontier systems.
One side argued that since Fugu is an orchestrator, similar to OpenRouter's fusion system, it is not a standalone model and hence is not truly on par with Mythos or Fable as a single unified architecture. One user even jokingly summarised it as "basically three LLMs trying to pass as a frontier model".
Use Case 3: One-Shot Blindfold Chess— Sakana AI (@SakanaAILabs) June 22, 2026
Can an AI hold an entire game state in memory without drifting?
To test Fugu Ultra’s persona stability and sustained memory, we had it play 4 back-to-back games of blindfold chess. Every model played the same way: no board shown, requiring… pic.twitter.com/jmMR0acjco
Meanwhile, the other side suggests that the distinction between a "model" and an "orchestration system" is becoming irrelevant since frontier models use Mixture of Experts (MoE), which is effectively multiple sub-models under the hood anyway. One user suggested that some frontier systems may not be isolated models but rather highly sophisticated, overengineered routing controllers managing networks of smaller models across parallel threads.
Use Case 5: Rubik’s Cube Solver— Sakana AI (@SakanaAILabs) June 23, 2026
Can an AI write complex algorithmic solvers from scratch?
We tasked Fugu Ultra and three frontier models with writing a Rubik’s Cube solver in pure Python from a single prompt. No off-the-shelf solving libraries were allowed. We then ran the… pic.twitter.com/7xYsZrbV4U
While both sides are technically correct, the debate stems from the perspective. The answer will depend on how you look at the technology. From an architectural purity perspective, Fugu cannot be compared directly to Fable 5 because it relies on external models to do the heavy lifting. Meanwhile, if you look at the utility, cost, and risk mitigation, Fugu is a competitor. It is basically a multi-agent system behind a single API endpoint that also routes around export controls and vendor downtime.