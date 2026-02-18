ETV Bharat / technology

Can AI Become Rural India's New Spinning Wheel? Jan AI's Madan Padaki Says Yes

By Ashutosh Jha

New Delhi: Is AI confined to Silicon Valley or the glass-clad offices of Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi? Madan Padaki, founder of Jan AI, says, “Absolutely not!”

Speaking to ETV Bharat at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, Padaki unveiled a vision that could reshape India’s rural landscape. He described AI as India’s “digital spinning wheel”—a modern counterpart to the charkha, which he believes will become a symbol of self-reliance and economic independence.

Padaki explained how his initiative is reaching villages and towns in 200 districts across the country, listening to grassroots voices and empowering rural citizens. The following is an excerpt from the interview.

ETV Bharat: Your organisation is working on "Jan AI," or how AI can be beneficial to the public. So, how does this work?

Madan Padaki: The goal of "Jan AI" is to bring the power of AI to every village and every home. It's a collaborative initiative of the Head Held Life Foundation. More than 30 partners, including corporations, NGOs, and governments, are working together. There are two key elements: first, unless the power of AI reaches the rural citizen, it remains incomplete. Second, how do we design solutions? Sitting in Delhi and imagining "this can happen" or "that can happen" isn't enough. We need to go to the villages, listen to their needs, aspirations, and voices, and create solutions based on that.

ETV Bharat: What is the main objective of Jan AI?

Madan Padaki: 'Jan AI' has three main objectives: listening to grassroots voices, connecting solution providers, and making it reach the last person.

ETV Bharat: How can the usefulness of AI be made available to people living in villages, including those who don't know how to read or write? For example, how will farmers who don’t even know how to use smartphones benefit from AI?

Madan Padaki: For this, I’d like to thank my colleague Jatiya Yasmin, a team member from Raichur, Karnataka. She has visited villages in Raichur district and explained the benefits of AI to the people. Since AI now has a voice option, farmers are speaking to AI in their own language and asking questions like, 'What can we grow this season?', 'Which pesticide should I use?', or 'Where can I sell my produce at a good market?'

Moreover, women are also using it. We are teaching those who don’t know how to take photos or send them on WhatsApp. If they need to market their products and struggle with writing captions, they record their messages using voice, and AI writes the captions for them. In this way, AI is making their daily tasks easier.