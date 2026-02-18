Can AI Become Rural India's New Spinning Wheel? Jan AI's Madan Padaki Says Yes
Jan AI aims to expand AI access across rural India through local-language tools, grassroots engagement, and partnerships targeting 200 districts and 50 million people.
Published : February 18, 2026 at 7:20 PM IST
By Ashutosh Jha
New Delhi: Is AI confined to Silicon Valley or the glass-clad offices of Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi? Madan Padaki, founder of Jan AI, says, “Absolutely not!”
Speaking to ETV Bharat at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, Padaki unveiled a vision that could reshape India’s rural landscape. He described AI as India’s “digital spinning wheel”—a modern counterpart to the charkha, which he believes will become a symbol of self-reliance and economic independence.
Padaki explained how his initiative is reaching villages and towns in 200 districts across the country, listening to grassroots voices and empowering rural citizens. The following is an excerpt from the interview.
ETV Bharat: Your organisation is working on "Jan AI," or how AI can be beneficial to the public. So, how does this work?
Madan Padaki: The goal of "Jan AI" is to bring the power of AI to every village and every home. It's a collaborative initiative of the Head Held Life Foundation. More than 30 partners, including corporations, NGOs, and governments, are working together. There are two key elements: first, unless the power of AI reaches the rural citizen, it remains incomplete. Second, how do we design solutions? Sitting in Delhi and imagining "this can happen" or "that can happen" isn't enough. We need to go to the villages, listen to their needs, aspirations, and voices, and create solutions based on that.
ETV Bharat: What is the main objective of Jan AI?
Madan Padaki: 'Jan AI' has three main objectives: listening to grassroots voices, connecting solution providers, and making it reach the last person.
ETV Bharat: How can the usefulness of AI be made available to people living in villages, including those who don't know how to read or write? For example, how will farmers who don’t even know how to use smartphones benefit from AI?
Madan Padaki: For this, I’d like to thank my colleague Jatiya Yasmin, a team member from Raichur, Karnataka. She has visited villages in Raichur district and explained the benefits of AI to the people. Since AI now has a voice option, farmers are speaking to AI in their own language and asking questions like, 'What can we grow this season?', 'Which pesticide should I use?', or 'Where can I sell my produce at a good market?'
Moreover, women are also using it. We are teaching those who don’t know how to take photos or send them on WhatsApp. If they need to market their products and struggle with writing captions, they record their messages using voice, and AI writes the captions for them. In this way, AI is making their daily tasks easier.
ETV Bharat: Dr Padaki, you've called AI a "digital spinning wheel." It sounds a little strange, but what does it actually mean?
Madan Padaki: Just as Gandhiji made every household economically self-reliant through the spinning wheel, Jan AI aims to bring AI to every rural home, farm, and small shop. It is not just technology, but a tool that will provide farmers, women, and rural youth with "economic dignity." This is the true democratisation of technology.
ETV Bharat: Technology is often confined to English and cities. How is Jan AI taking it to the villages?
Madan Padaki: We work through a "Pentagonal Alliance," which brings together the government, colleges, startups, companies, and social organisations. We are breaking down the language barrier by introducing AI in local languages and tailoring it to local needs. From Karnataka to Uttar Pradesh, we have trained over 75,000 people. Our goal is to train 100,000 people and reach every village.
ETV Bharat: What is your next big target?
Madan Padaki: Our vision is very big. In the next three years, we will reach 200 districts that are lagging behind in the development race. We will create 'AI Ambassadors' and 'AI Cafes' there. Our goal is to transform 50 million lives. We want rural youth to start AI startups in their districts instead of fleeing to cities.
ETV Bharat: How will Jan AI change people's lives?
Madan Padaki: Jan AI isn't just talking in books; its results are visible on the ground. It is expanding rapidly in 50+ districts and 16 states: Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh. Through on-the-ground partnerships, we are working with NGOs like 'Head Held High' to provide village-to-village training on local solutions, such as farming problems or small business accounting. AI will now provide solutions in the local language.
ETV Bharat: How accessible is AI to rural youth? Are they adopting it?
Madan Padaki: Absolutely! Our mission is to make AI simple and understandable. We conduct workshops and certification programs at the district level. When a rural youth sees how AI can help their small business or studies, they rapidly adopt it. We are taking policy discussions out of metro cities and into local contexts.
When a farmer can use AI to check the health of his crop or a rural student can understand complex topics in her own language, only then will AI be truly realised. That is when the dream of 'Digital India' will be fulfilled.