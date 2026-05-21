Indian Students Develop Smart Ergonomic Footrest to Combat Health Risks of Sedentary Office Work
Students at IIIT-DM Jabalpur have developed a smart ergonomic footrest that delivers foot massage, acupressure, and blood circulation monitoring for office workers.
Published : May 21, 2026 at 9:08 PM IST
Jabalpur: Students at the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing (IIIT-DM) in Jabalpur have developed a Smart Ergonomic Footrest aimed at addressing the growing health risks associated with prolonged sitting in office environments. Developed under the mentorship of Professor Avinash Raviraj, the device offers continuous foot massage, acupressure functionality, body temperature regulation, and blood circulation monitoring, all while the user remains seated at their desk.
The invention comes in response to what health professionals have begun calling the "Sitting Epidemic" — a pattern of chronic physical ailments, including knee pain, foot pain, lower back problems, and spinal disorders, arising from extended periods of sedentary work. With no comparable product currently available in the market, the device has been submitted for a patent, and the team is optimistic of approval.
Professor Raviraj, noting his personally experienced problem, said, "When one is required to sit and work in an office for hours on end, issues such as stiffness and numbness in the feet begin to manifest. Although medical professionals often advise standing briefly every 30 minutes to change posture, in reality this is often not feasible."
Designed With 3D Printing and Sensor Technology
The footrest was developed as part of a broader student initiative at IIIT-DM focused on creating solutions for lifestyle-related health issues. Early research found that existing office footrests typically consist of little more than a flat wooden plank or a horizontal bar at the base of a desk, offering no therapeutic benefit. The team set out to design something significantly more functional.
Using 3D printing technology, the students built a device embedded with six Force Sensing Resistors (FSRs), which detect how the user is seated and identify which areas of the body are bearing the most pressure. Six Linear Resonant Actuators (LRAs) then deliver targeted vibrations and haptic feedback to the feet, promoting improved blood circulation through a reflexology-based approach.
The device also incorporates temperature sensors to help maintain the body at an optimal level whether in intense heat or cold. A microcontroller enables low-energy operation, while the frame is constructed from aluminium, making it suitably robust for industrial and commercial use.
Patent Pending, Commercial Potential Identified
Professor Raviraj confirmed that the current prototype costs between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000 to develop but estimated that commercial-scale production could bring the unit cost down to approximately Rs 5,000, making it a potentially accessible solution for a wide range of workplaces.
With no equivalent product currently on the market, the team believes the patent application stands a strong chance of success. If commercialised, the Smart Ergonomic Footrest could offer a practical and affordable response to one of modern working life's most overlooked health challenges.