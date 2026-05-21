ETV Bharat / technology

Indian Students Develop Smart Ergonomic Footrest to Combat Health Risks of Sedentary Office Work

Jabalpur: Students at the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing (IIIT-DM) in Jabalpur have developed a Smart Ergonomic Footrest aimed at addressing the growing health risks associated with prolonged sitting in office environments. Developed under the mentorship of Professor Avinash Raviraj, the device offers continuous foot massage, acupressure functionality, body temperature regulation, and blood circulation monitoring, all while the user remains seated at their desk.

The invention comes in response to what health professionals have begun calling the "Sitting Epidemic" — a pattern of chronic physical ailments, including knee pain, foot pain, lower back problems, and spinal disorders, arising from extended periods of sedentary work. With no comparable product currently available in the market, the device has been submitted for a patent, and the team is optimistic of approval.

Professor Raviraj, noting his personally experienced problem, said, "When one is required to sit and work in an office for hours on end, issues such as stiffness and numbness in the feet begin to manifest. Although medical professionals often advise standing briefly every 30 minutes to change posture, in reality this is often not feasible."

Designed With 3D Printing and Sensor Technology

The footrest was developed as part of a broader student initiative at IIIT-DM focused on creating solutions for lifestyle-related health issues. Early research found that existing office footrests typically consist of little more than a flat wooden plank or a horizontal bar at the base of a desk, offering no therapeutic benefit. The team set out to design something significantly more functional.