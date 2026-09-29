ETV Bharat / technology

Jabalpur Engineering College Students Develop App That Can Forewarn About Landslides

Etv Bharat ( Etv Bharat )

Jabalpur: Students from Jabalpur Engineering College have devised a technological solution to the problem of people threatened by landslides in the hilly areas. They have developed an app called 'Pravah' that alerts people passing through the hilly paths before a landslide occurs.

Landslides are known to pose a significant challenge, particularly during the monsoon season in the hilly areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and the northeastern states where roads are blocked by falling debris and rocks. This often results in loss of life. File photo of Jabalpur Engineering College in Jabalpur (ETV Bharat) The problems faced by the people of the Himalayan regions were brought up for discussion by the students of various hilly states studying at Jabalpur Engineering College. They presented their idea to their teacher, Madhavi Soni, to find a solution to this problem. Teams of students were formed and tasked with developing a mobile application that would provide timely alerts to residents and travelers passing through landslide-prone areas. Madhavi Soni disclosed, "Before the app was developed, we collected information about the places where there is a high risk of landslides during rains through various government websites and other available sources. Different engineering students were brought together in the team that created the Pravah app." Soni added, "Mohit Patel is a student of electrical engineering and has good knowledge of machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms. Therefore, he included several years of data from places where landslides occur frequently in this app. Along with this, he linked it with the monsoon activity and information available on other sites."