Jabalpur Engineering College Students Develop App That Can Forewarn About Landslides
This Pravah app can be of immense help to the travelers in the Himalayan regions
Published : September 29, 2026 at 6:15 PM IST
Jabalpur: Students from Jabalpur Engineering College have devised a technological solution to the problem of people threatened by landslides in the hilly areas. They have developed an app called 'Pravah' that alerts people passing through the hilly paths before a landslide occurs.
Landslides are known to pose a significant challenge, particularly during the monsoon season in the hilly areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and the northeastern states where roads are blocked by falling debris and rocks. This often results in loss of life.
The problems faced by the people of the Himalayan regions were brought up for discussion by the students of various hilly states studying at Jabalpur Engineering College. They presented their idea to their teacher, Madhavi Soni, to find a solution to this problem. Teams of students were formed and tasked with developing a mobile application that would provide timely alerts to residents and travelers passing through landslide-prone areas.
Madhavi Soni disclosed, "Before the app was developed, we collected information about the places where there is a high risk of landslides during rains through various government websites and other available sources. Different engineering students were brought together in the team that created the Pravah app."
Soni added, "Mohit Patel is a student of electrical engineering and has good knowledge of machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms. Therefore, he included several years of data from places where landslides occur frequently in this app. Along with this, he linked it with the monsoon activity and information available on other sites."
The landslide-prone locations are divided into three categories based on their level of risk, and these risk zones are represented by different coloured dots.
Mohit Patel explained, "Internet access is a common problem in landslide-prone areas. Keeping this in mind, this app has been developed in a way that it can work offline as well."
His teammate Gulshan Kumar said, "At present, there is no active landslide danger sign around Jabalpur, but there is still a road called Puri in Arunachal Pradesh which is at risk of landslides, and this information can be clearly seen in the app. It is very easy to use. Even a common man can use it easily."
Chuesa A. Sangma, a student in the team, explained that landslides are a common problem in her area. Her personal experience initially inspired her to develop such an app. She discussed the idea with Madhavi Soni, after which the team began developing it as a project. She believes this app will be very helpful for people living in areas like Meghalaya.
The team also includes Nagwang Lhamo, a Tibetan student who explained that traveling in the mountainous areas requires crossing difficult terrain. "Therefore, if advance information about a potential landslide is available, travelers can make better decisions about their route. This technology can help alert residents and tourists to mountainous areas in advance of danger," said Lhamo.
Madhavi Soni disclosed that the app is ready. After its trial, it was entered into several competitions where it was tested by numerous experts. "We'll also appeal to the government to make this app available to the public in areas prone to landslides to make life easier for the people there," the teacher said.
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