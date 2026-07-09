ETV Bharat / technology

IT Secretary Says Government Will Await Meta's Formal Reply On CSEAM Notice

Hyderabad: S. Krishnan, Secretary of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on Thursday, said the government will wait for a formal reply from Meta regarding the notice issued over Child Sexual Exploitative and Abuse Material (CSEAM) in paid advertisements on Instagram. He added that the official decision will be taken based on the response given by the social media giant.

MeitY had issued a notice to Meta on Saturday, ordering Instagram to disable all ads and content promoting and facilitating access to CSEAM.

IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had directed the ministry to summon the Mark Zuckerberg-led tech giant over CSEAM ads on Instagram; demanding an explanation and information that Meta had taken to resolve this.

Within days of the notice, Meta published a blog outlining its efforts to combat child sexual abuse material (CSAM) across its apps, highlighting Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered detection and large-scale enforcement actions. It also promised to continue investment in technology and resources to keep young people safe and strengthen its ad review processes.

In the blog published on Tuesday, the company termed child exploitation a "horrific crime" and asserted that it works aggressively every day to fight such abuse, on and off its platforms.

When asked about MeitY's view on Meta's stance, Krishnan on the sidelines of the CII GCC Business Summit, said: "We will await the formal response to the notice that we have issued, and thereafter we will take a view based on what the response is."

The regulatory scrutiny from the government comes amid a BBC report that alleged Meta's recommendation algorithm had been promoting videos containing child sexual abuse material, exposing serious gaps in the safeguards.

The BBC investigation had also allegedly found advertisements of this nature appearing on Facebook and Instagram, despite Meta's advertising policies explicitly prohibiting nudity and sexually explicit content.

Instagram is alleged to have shown paid advertisements with terms like 'rape video' and 'child video', which directed users to Telegram channels where such content was reportedly on sale.

In Tuesday's blog post, Meta said its advertising review process combines automated systems with human reviewers to detect and remove policy-violating ads, while acknowledging that no system can catch every violation.