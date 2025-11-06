ETV Bharat / technology

ISRO Wants To Transfer 50 Per Cent Of PSLV Development To Industry Consortium, Says V Narayanan

Bengaluru: ISRO chairman V Narayanan on Thursday said the space agency wants to transfer 50 per cent of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) development to the industry consortium. Hailing the capability of the domestic aerospace, defence and engineering sector, Narayanan said they are already contributing almost 80 to 85 per cent of the systems for ISRO's missions.

“Today, when you look at the PSLV, the workhorse of India, they (Indian consortium headed by HAL and L&T) have produced the first rocket. We are going to launch it before the end of this financial year, mostly by February,” the ISRO chief said during the India Manufacturing Show.

The 7th Edition of the India Manufacturing Show (IMS 2025) — India’s premier trade fair for the Aerospace, Defence, and General Engineering sectors has been organised at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC).

“Once we succeed in two launches (by Indian consortium), our plan is to give at least 50 per cent of the PSLV development directly to the Indian industry consortium,” Narayanan explained.

He noted that the Indian industry contributed 80 per cent of the CMS-03 mission, the heaviest communication satellite, “using the Bahubali rocket LMV3-M5.

“This mission is launched by ISRO. No doubt about it, but if you look at the contribution, almost 80 to 85 per cent systems were delivered by the entire industry. That’s the volume of the contribution by the Indian industries,” the ISRO chairperson said.

Reflecting on ISRO’s journey, he said the space agency successfully launched a US made tiny rocket from the Indian soil on November 21, 1963.

“From that humble beginning, July this year was another important occasion and milestone for ISRO. We launched the NASA and ISRO’s Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) (spelt as NAISER) Satellite—a Rs 10,300 crore investment by JPL-NASA for making a payload and an antenna and a similar payload by India,” he said The entire NISAR satellite was built in India by the Indian industries and assembled in India and launched by an Indian rocket, he said.