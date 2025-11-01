ETV Bharat / technology

ISRO To Launch LVM3-M5 CMS-03, Its Heaviest Multi-Band Communication Satellite, Tomorrow: Where to watch

The LVM3-M5 rocket is also dubbed 'Bahubali' for its heavy-lift capbility. ( Image Credit: ISRO )

Hyderabad: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch its heaviest multi-band communication satellite, CMS-03, into space. It will be onboarded on an LVM3-M5 rocket on November 2, 2025, at 4:56 PM IST. The satellite will be launched from Sriharikota’s second launch pad, located in Andhra Pradesh.

It is worth noting that the LVM3-M5 rocket is also nicknamed ‘Bahubali’ for its heavy-lift capability. As per ISRO, the satellite weighs about 4,410 kg, which will be set into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO).

As per a few reports, the CMS-03 is also known as GSAT-7R. It is an advanced Indian Navy Communication satellite built by ISRO. It will carry UHF, S, C, and Ku band payloads for secure voice, video, and data links across the Indian Ocean.

After the successful launch of the CMS-03, it will replace the active GSAT-7 Rukmini satellite.

LVM3-M5 CMS-03: Where to watch

The launch of the LVM3-M5 CMS-03 will be livestreamed via ISRO’s official YouTube channel, which is given below.