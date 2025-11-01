ETV Bharat / technology

ISRO To Launch LVM3-M5 CMS-03, Its Heaviest Multi-Band Communication Satellite, Tomorrow: Where to watch

The LVM3-M5 CMS-03, also known as GSAT-7R, weighs about 4,410 kg, making it the heaviest multi-band communication satellite made by ISRO.

The LVM3-M5 rocket is also dubbed 'Bahubali' for its heavy-lift capbility. (Image Credit: ISRO)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : November 1, 2025 at 8:03 PM IST

Hyderabad: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch its heaviest multi-band communication satellite, CMS-03, into space. It will be onboarded on an LVM3-M5 rocket on November 2, 2025, at 4:56 PM IST. The satellite will be launched from Sriharikota’s second launch pad, located in Andhra Pradesh.

It is worth noting that the LVM3-M5 rocket is also nicknamed ‘Bahubali’ for its heavy-lift capability. As per ISRO, the satellite weighs about 4,410 kg, which will be set into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO).

As per a few reports, the CMS-03 is also known as GSAT-7R. It is an advanced Indian Navy Communication satellite built by ISRO. It will carry UHF, S, C, and Ku band payloads for secure voice, video, and data links across the Indian Ocean.

After the successful launch of the CMS-03, it will replace the active GSAT-7 Rukmini satellite.

LVM3-M5 CMS-03: Where to watch

The launch of the LVM3-M5 CMS-03 will be livestreamed via ISRO’s official YouTube channel, which is given below.

Why is the LVM3-M5 CMS-03 being launched?

This space mission is being conducted to enhance the digital connectivity to remote territories and also highlight the LVM3’s (Launch Vehicle Mark-3) growing significance after its propulsion in the Chandrayaan-3 space mission.

Benefits of CMS-03: The satellite will enable and aid government agencies in strategic applications. It will help the Indian Navy and maritime operations to establish a significantly enhanced, secure, multi-high-bandwidth connectivity across the Indian Ocean. The satellite will also provide high-capacity bandwidth to improve the digital accessibility of civilians, especially to those living in remote territories in the country.

Significance of LVM3: This space mission will show the LVM3’s growing importance as India’s heavy-lift launcher that propelled the Chandrayaan-3 mission to a historic lunar landing near the Moon’s south pole in July 2023.

The integration of CMS-03 with the LVM3 will mark a key milestone in ISRO’s ability to launch larger and heavier payloads, enhancing India’s space infrastructure and global standing.

LVM3-M5 Vehicle configuration

StagesStrap-Ons
(2 x S200)		Core Stage
(L110)		Upper Stage
(C25)
Length (m)26.2221.413.5
Diameter (m)3.24.04.0
Propellant Solid
(HTPB)		Liquid
(UH25 + N2O4)		Cryo
(LH2 & LOX)
Propellant Mass (t)204.5 (each)115.928.6

LVM3-M5 Mission specifications

LVM3-M5 Mission Specifications
GTO Apogee29970 ± 3700 km
GTO Perigee170 ± 3.5 km
Inclination21.4° ± 0.1°
Argument of Perigee178° ± 0.3°
Launch Azimuth107°

LIST OF SUCCESSFUL LVM3 LAUNCHES

SL. NO TITLE LAUNCH DATE LAUNCHER TYPE PAYLOAD
1 LVM-3/CARE MissionDec 18, 2014LVM3Crew module Atmospheric Re-entry Experiment (CARE)
2 LVM3 -D1/GSAT-19 MissionJun 05, 2017LVM3GSAT-19
3 LVM3 -D2 / GSAT-29 MissionNov 14, 2018LVM3GSAT-29
4 LVM3 - M1 / Chandrayaan-2 MissionJul 22, 2019LVM3Chandrayaan2
5 LVM3 M2 / OneWeb India-1 MissionOct 23, 2022LVM3OneWeb Gen-1
6 LVM3 M3 / OneWeb India-2 MissionMar 26, 2023LVM3OneWeb Gen-1
7 LVM3 M4 / Chandrayaan-3 Moon MissionJuly 14, 2023LVM3Chandrayaan-3
Also Read: IIT Madras Researchers Inch A Step Closer To Vertical Take-Off And Landing Aircraft With Hybrid Rocket Thrusters

