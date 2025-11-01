ISRO To Launch LVM3-M5 CMS-03, Its Heaviest Multi-Band Communication Satellite, Tomorrow: Where to watch
The LVM3-M5 CMS-03, also known as GSAT-7R, weighs about 4,410 kg, making it the heaviest multi-band communication satellite made by ISRO.
Hyderabad: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch its heaviest multi-band communication satellite, CMS-03, into space. It will be onboarded on an LVM3-M5 rocket on November 2, 2025, at 4:56 PM IST. The satellite will be launched from Sriharikota’s second launch pad, located in Andhra Pradesh.
It is worth noting that the LVM3-M5 rocket is also nicknamed ‘Bahubali’ for its heavy-lift capability. As per ISRO, the satellite weighs about 4,410 kg, which will be set into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO).
As per a few reports, the CMS-03 is also known as GSAT-7R. It is an advanced Indian Navy Communication satellite built by ISRO. It will carry UHF, S, C, and Ku band payloads for secure voice, video, and data links across the Indian Ocean.
After the successful launch of the CMS-03, it will replace the active GSAT-7 Rukmini satellite.
LVM3-M5 CMS-03: Where to watch
The launch of the LVM3-M5 CMS-03 will be livestreamed via ISRO’s official YouTube channel, which is given below.
Why is the LVM3-M5 CMS-03 being launched?
This space mission is being conducted to enhance the digital connectivity to remote territories and also highlight the LVM3’s (Launch Vehicle Mark-3) growing significance after its propulsion in the Chandrayaan-3 space mission.
Benefits of CMS-03: The satellite will enable and aid government agencies in strategic applications. It will help the Indian Navy and maritime operations to establish a significantly enhanced, secure, multi-high-bandwidth connectivity across the Indian Ocean. The satellite will also provide high-capacity bandwidth to improve the digital accessibility of civilians, especially to those living in remote territories in the country.
Significance of LVM3: This space mission will show the LVM3’s growing importance as India’s heavy-lift launcher that propelled the Chandrayaan-3 mission to a historic lunar landing near the Moon’s south pole in July 2023.
The integration of CMS-03 with the LVM3 will mark a key milestone in ISRO’s ability to launch larger and heavier payloads, enhancing India’s space infrastructure and global standing.
LVM3-M5 Vehicle configuration
|Stages
|Strap-Ons
(2 x S200)
|Core Stage
(L110)
|Upper Stage
(C25)
|Length (m)
|26.22
|21.4
|13.5
|Diameter (m)
|3.2
|4.0
|4.0
|Propellant
|Solid
(HTPB)
|Liquid
(UH25 + N2O4)
|Cryo
(LH2 & LOX)
|Propellant Mass (t)
|204.5 (each)
|115.9
|28.6
LVM3-M5 Mission specifications
|LVM3-M5 Mission Specifications
|GTO Apogee
|29970 ± 3700 km
|GTO Perigee
|170 ± 3.5 km
|Inclination
|21.4° ± 0.1°
|Argument of Perigee
|178° ± 0.3°
|Launch Azimuth
|107°
LIST OF SUCCESSFUL LVM3 LAUNCHES
|SL. NO
|TITLE
|LAUNCH DATE
|LAUNCHER TYPE
|PAYLOAD
|1
|LVM-3/CARE Mission
|Dec 18, 2014
|LVM3
|Crew module Atmospheric Re-entry Experiment (CARE)
|2
|LVM3 -D1/GSAT-19 Mission
|Jun 05, 2017
|LVM3
|GSAT-19
|3
|LVM3 -D2 / GSAT-29 Mission
|Nov 14, 2018
|LVM3
|GSAT-29
|4
|LVM3 - M1 / Chandrayaan-2 Mission
|Jul 22, 2019
|LVM3
|Chandrayaan2
|5
|LVM3 M2 / OneWeb India-1 Mission
|Oct 23, 2022
|LVM3
|OneWeb Gen-1
|6
|LVM3 M3 / OneWeb India-2 Mission
|Mar 26, 2023
|LVM3
|OneWeb Gen-1
|7
|LVM3 M4 / Chandrayaan-3 Moon Mission
|July 14, 2023
|LVM3
|Chandrayaan-3