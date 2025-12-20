ETV Bharat / technology

ISRO To Launch BlueBird, Its Heaviest Satellite Yet On December 24

Hyderabad: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch the BlueBird communication satellite on December 24, 2025. According to an X post shared by ISRO, the launch will occur at 8:54 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) from the second launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

The BlueBird satellite has been developed by the US-based company AST SpaceMobile. It is worth noting that the satellite was initially slated to be launched on December 15, 2025, but was postponed. However, several media reports later mentioned that BlueBird satellite would launch on December 21, 2025. ISRO and AST SpaceMobile did not specify the reason for the delay.

BlueBird satellite

The BlueBird satellite will be ISRO’s heaviest US commercial satellite launch to date. It weighs 6.5 tonnes and will be launched aboard ISRO’s powerful Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM-3), also known as the Bahubali rocket.

The satellite’s array spans nearly 2,400 square feet, significantly boosting data capacity. It will be deployed in low Earth orbit, ensuring reliable and fast connectivity for a wider audience.

The BlueBird-6 is designed to deliver direct-to-device broadband connectivity for remote and underserved regions of the Earth. The satellite will carry one of the largest phased array antennas ever placed in orbit, marking a significant advancement in global communication technology.

Moreover, the launch of the Bluebird-6 satellite represents an international collaboration between India and the US. It highlights a major milestone in satellite innovation, connectivity, expansion, and partnerships.

The BlueBird-6 satellite arrived in India from the US in October 2025. NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), the commercial wing of ISRO, is managing the final pre-launch preparations for this mission.