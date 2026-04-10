ETV Bharat / technology

ISRO Successfully Conducts Second Integrated Air Drop Test For Gaganyaan Mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully conducts the second Integrated Air Drop Test (IADT-02) for the Gaganyaan mission at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh on Friday, April 10, 2026. A simulated 5.7-tonne crew module was lifted by an Indian Air Force Chinook helicopter and dropped from an altitude of around 3 km over the Bay of Bengal near the Sriharikota coast, validating the parachute-based deceleration and recovery systems for safe human spaceflight. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Space agency ISRO has successfully conducted the second integrated air drop test (IADT-02) for the upcoming Gaganyaan mission at the space station in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. The system is essential to ensure safe recovery of the crew module -- the capsule in which astronauts sit during a human flight -- during re-entry and landing.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for successfully conducting the test.

"Congratulations #ISRO for the successful accomplishment of Second Integrated Air Drop Test (IADT-02) for #Gaganyaan, India's first Human Space flight scheduled next year. The second Integrated Air Drop Test (IADT-02) was successfully conducted at Satish Dhawan Space Station, Sriharikota," Singh said in a post on X.