ETV Bharat / technology

ISRO Successfully Conducts Hot Test Of Semicryogenic Engine Power Head Test Article At Full Thrust Level

Tirunelveli: The semi-cryogenic engine Power Head Test Article (PHTA) being developed by ISRO for next-generation rockets has been successfully tested.

ISRO has successfully conducted a test of the semi-cryogenic engine power head test article at the ISRO Propulsion Complex in Mahendragiri in Tirunelveli district.

The test was conducted on September 5. The PHTA was operated at a full thrust of 200 tons. The hot test lasted for a total of 35 seconds. In this, the engine power head was operated for 5 seconds at a full thrust of 200 tons. At that time, all the major components of the engine were included, except for the power head test article-in thrust chamber.

This is the 9th hot test in a series of powerhead test articles. Previously, tests were successfully conducted at thrust levels of 47 percent (94 tons), 60 percent (120 tons) and 88 percent (175 tons).