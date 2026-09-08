ISRO Successfully Conducts Hot Test Of Semicryogenic Engine Power Head Test Article At Full Thrust Level
This is the 9th hot test in a series of powerhead test articles conducted by ISRO.
Published : September 8, 2026 at 10:40 PM IST
Tirunelveli: The semi-cryogenic engine Power Head Test Article (PHTA) being developed by ISRO for next-generation rockets has been successfully tested.
ISRO has successfully conducted a test of the semi-cryogenic engine power head test article at the ISRO Propulsion Complex in Mahendragiri in Tirunelveli district.
The test was conducted on September 5. The PHTA was operated at a full thrust of 200 tons. The hot test lasted for a total of 35 seconds. In this, the engine power head was operated for 5 seconds at a full thrust of 200 tons. At that time, all the major components of the engine were included, except for the power head test article-in thrust chamber.
This is the 9th hot test in a series of powerhead test articles. Previously, tests were successfully conducted at thrust levels of 47 percent (94 tons), 60 percent (120 tons) and 88 percent (175 tons).
This is the first time that a test has been conducted at 100 percent, i.e. 200 tonnes of full thrust. In this test, which lasted for a total of 35 seconds, the engine power head was operated for 5 seconds at a full thrust of 200 tonnes. ISRO said that all engine parameters recorded during the test were as expected.
Furthermore, the process of transferring fuel supply from the low-pressure starting tank to the medium-pressure operating tank was also successfully verified, in order to conduct long-term tests in the future. The SC120 semi-cryogenic propulsion stage, powered by a 2000 kN SE2000 engine, is being developed to replace the current L110 core stage of the LVM3 rocket.
By combining the improved C32 cryogenic upper stage with this semi-cryogenic stage, the payload capacity of the LVM3 rocket is expected to be further increased. ISRO has stated that this new semi-cryogenic engine uses liquid oxygen and highly refined kerosene as fuel.
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