ETV Bharat / technology

ISRO Successfully Conducts Hot Test Of 175 Tonne Semi-Cryogenic Engine

Chennai: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully completed a crucial hot test of its semi-cryogenic engine power head test article (PHTA) at a thrust level of 175 tonnes, marking a major milestone in the development of India’s next-generation launch vehicle propulsion technology.

The test was conducted at the ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC) in Mahendragiri, Tamil Nadu, recently. The successful trial is the eighth in the series of hot tests conducted using the Power Head Test Article, which incorporates all the major systems of the engine except the thrust chamber.

The latest test was aimed at studying the engine’s performance during the build-up phase after pre-burner ignition and demonstrating steady-state operation at a significantly higher thrust level. For the first time, the engine powerhead was operated at 175 tonnes of thrust, representing 88 per cent of its full rated capacity.

ISRO Chairman V Narayanan on Saturday said that recent propulsion-related testing marked a "major achievement and milestone," while stressing that the Gaganyaan mission remains highly technology-intensive and will involve multiple uncrewed missions before human flight.

Referring to recent successful hot test of the Semi-Cryogenic Engine Power Head Test Article (PHTA) at a thrust level of 175 Tonne, Narayanan said, "a test that was conducted, excluding the thrust chamber...we have taken close to 90% of the thrust load...it was a major achievement and milestone, and now we are getting ready for the engine test...satellites are ready, and we are working on that, an exact date will be provided soon..."

He further added that the human spaceflight programme involves strict validation protocols. "Gaganyaan is a technology-intensive mission. We have to do the human-rating of the vehicle...before sending actual human beings, we have to do 3 uncrewed missions, and we are working towards the first uncrewed mission. You will come to know about the dates very shortly..."