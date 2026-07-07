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ISRO Successfully Conducts Flight Acceptance Test Of Cryogenic Engine For Next LVM3 Mission

ISRO successfully hot-tested its CE20 cryogenic engine for LVM3-M7 at Mahendragiri, qualifying the nozzle protection system and boosting thrust to 22 tonnes.

ISRO Successfully Conducts Flight Acceptance Test Of Cryogenic Engine For Next LVM3 Mission
In picture - Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM3) rocket (Image Credit: ISRO)
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By PTI

Published : July 7, 2026 at 9:43 PM IST

1 Min Read
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New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully carried out the flight acceptance hot test of its CE20 cryogenic engine designated for the seventh operational mission of the LVM3 launch vehicle (LVM-M7). The test took place at the ISRO Propulsion Complex in Mahendragiri, Tamil Nadu, according to a statement released by ISRO on Tuesday.

LVM3, formerly known as GSLV MkIII, is ISRO's heaviest rocket and uses the CE20 cryogenic engine to power its upper stage.

"The engine is also qualified to operate at thrust levels ranging from 19 to 22 tonne, and the engine performed successfully in 8 successive LVM3 missions, including Chandrayaan-2, Chandrayaan-3 and three commercial missions," said ISRO.

"Human-rating qualification requirements were also accomplished on this engine for inducting in Gaganyaan missions," it added.

In the latest flight acceptance hot test, the CE20 engine was examined with a thrust level of 22 tonnes using the nozzle protection system (NPS) for the first time.

This system simplifies complex activities associated with testing under high altitude test conditions, and it requires fewer resources and enables enhancement of test duration.

"Test results confirm the satisfactory performance of the engine systems and NPS," said ISRO.

Also Read: Man Secured For Sending Bomb Threat Email To ISRO Headquarters In Bengaluru

TAGGED:

LVM3 M7 MISSION
NOZZLE PROTECTION SYSTEM TEST
MAHENDRAGIRI HOT TEST
ISRO
ISRO CE20 CRYOGENIC ENGINE

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