ETV Bharat / technology

ISRO Successfully Conducts Flight Acceptance Test Of Cryogenic Engine For Next LVM3 Mission

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully carried out the flight acceptance hot test of its CE20 cryogenic engine designated for the seventh operational mission of the LVM3 launch vehicle (LVM-M7). The test took place at the ISRO Propulsion Complex in Mahendragiri, Tamil Nadu, according to a statement released by ISRO on Tuesday.

LVM3, formerly known as GSLV MkIII, is ISRO's heaviest rocket and uses the CE20 cryogenic engine to power its upper stage.

"The engine is also qualified to operate at thrust levels ranging from 19 to 22 tonne, and the engine performed successfully in 8 successive LVM3 missions, including Chandrayaan-2, Chandrayaan-3 and three commercial missions," said ISRO.

"Human-rating qualification requirements were also accomplished on this engine for inducting in Gaganyaan missions," it added.