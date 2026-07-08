ETV Bharat / technology

ISRO Successfully Conducts Critical Test On Main Parachutes For Gaganyaan's Crew Module

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully conducted a critical test on the main parachutes for the Gaganyaan's crew module. The test was carried out at the Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment (ADRDE) drop zone in Sheopur, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

"The objective of this test was to qualify the main parachute for its structural integrity and design margins under the maximum expected load conditions in the first uncrewed Gaganyaan G1 mission," ISRO said in a statement on Wednesday.

During the test, a simulated assembly of a single main parachute and a dummy mass was dropped from an altitude of 2.5 km using an Indian Air Force IL-76 aircraft.