ISRO Set To Launch Earth Observation Satellite On Jan 12

Chennai: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will begin its 2026 launch calendar on January 12 with the PSLV C62 mission to deploy the EOS-N1 earth observation satellite and 14 other payloads into space.

Undertaken by the NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL), the commercial arm of ISRO, the 14 other co-passenger satellites belong to domestic and overseas customers.

"The integration of the vehicle and the satellites has been completed and pre-launch checks are in progress. The PSLV-C62 mission is proposed to lift off on January 12 at 10.17 hrs, from the first launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota," ISRO said on Saturday.

The 25-hour countdown is scheduled to commence on January 11 for the mission, which would be the 64th flight of PSLV. The Earth Observation Satellite has been built jointly by Thailand and the United Kingdom, ISRO said.