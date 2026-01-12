ETV Bharat / technology

ISRO's First Launch Of 2026: PSLV-C62 Lifts Off With EOS-N1 'Anvesha' Satellite, 14 Other Payloads

Marking the first launch of the year, the mission is part of the contract secured by NewSpace India Ltd, the commercial arm of ISRO.

In this image posted on Jan. 11, 2026, a PSLV-C62 rocket, carrying an earth observation satellite along with 14 other co-passenger satellites into orbit, at the launch pad ahead of its launch, at Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.
In this image posted on Jan. 11, 2026, a PSLV-C62 rocket, carrying an earth observation satellite along with 14 other co-passenger satellites into orbit, at the launch pad ahead of its launch, at Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : January 12, 2026 at 10:40 AM IST

Sriharikota: ISRO's trusted workhorse PSLV lifted off from the spaceport here on Monday, carrying an earth observation satellite along with 14 other commercial payloads for both domestic and overseas customers. Marking the first launch of the year, the mission is part of the contract secured by NewSpace India Ltd, the commercial arm of ISRO.

The 44.4 metre tall four-stage PSLV-C62 rocket soared from the first launch pad at a prefixed time of 10.18 hours on Monday. After a journey of 17 minutes, it is expected to place the satellites into Sun Synchronous Orbit at an altitude of about 511 km.

After the separation of all the satellites, scientists would restart the fourth stage (PS4) of the rocket to de-boost and enter a re-entry trajectory for the separation of the last satellite, the Kestrel Initial Technology Demonstrator (KID) capsule.

This process is expected to last over two hours after lift-off. Both the PS4 stage and the KID capsule would re-enter the Earth's atmosphere and make a splashdown in the South Pacific Ocean, ISRO said.

Earlier, on December 24, ISRO successfully launched the BlueBird Block-2 communication satellite for the United States' AST SpaceMobile. The satellite was successfully placed in orbit, and the mission was declared a success.

