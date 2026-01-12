ETV Bharat / technology

ISRO's First Launch Of 2026: PSLV-C62 Lifts Off With EOS-N1 'Anvesha' Satellite, 14 Other Payloads

In this image posted on Jan. 11, 2026, a PSLV-C62 rocket, carrying an earth observation satellite along with 14 other co-passenger satellites into orbit, at the launch pad ahead of its launch, at Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. ( PTI )

Sriharikota: ISRO's trusted workhorse PSLV lifted off from the spaceport here on Monday, carrying an earth observation satellite along with 14 other commercial payloads for both domestic and overseas customers. Marking the first launch of the year, the mission is part of the contract secured by NewSpace India Ltd, the commercial arm of ISRO. The 44.4 metre tall four-stage PSLV-C62 rocket soared from the first launch pad at a prefixed time of 10.18 hours on Monday. After a journey of 17 minutes, it is expected to place the satellites into Sun Synchronous Orbit at an altitude of about 511 km.