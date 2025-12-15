ISRO Postpones Launch Of BlueBird-6, Its Largest US Commercial Satellite To Date
Initially scheduled to launch on December 15, 2025, the launch of BlueBird-6 will be managed by ISRO's commercial arm NSIL, using the LVM3 rocket.
Hyderabad: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has delayed the launch of the BlueBird-6 satellite. Developed by US-based company AST SpaceMobile, it will be ISRO’s heaviest US commercial satellite launch to date.
ISRO was initially slated to launch the satellite on December 15, 2025. A new launch date has yet to be finalised. In a post on X, AST SpaceMobile said, "On December 6, BlueBird 6 was encapsulated and timely handed off to the launcher for liftoff. The exact December launch date will be announced in the coming days."
Though some media reports mention a December 21 launch date, ISRO and AST SpaceMobile have not yet officially shared details regarding the rescheduled launch.
The exact reason for the delay remains unknown. However, such postponements are common in complex and heavy-lift commercial missions. For instance, Axiom-4, a flagship space mission, was delayed multiple times before finally lifting off the planet. The postponement occurred due to technical issues, primarily a liquid oxygen gas leak on the Falcon 9 rocket. The Axiom-4 was a collaborative space mission involving Axiom Space, ISRO, SpaceX, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), and the European Space Agency (ESA).
BlueBird-6
The BlueBird-6 is a 6.5-tonne spacecraft, which will be launched aboard ISRO’s powerful Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM-3), also known as the “Bahubali”, rocket. The satellite’s array spans nearly 2,400 square feet, significantly boosting data capacity. It will be deployed in low Earth orbit, ensuring reliable and fast connectivity for a wide range of users.
The BlueBird-6 is designed to provide direct-to-device broadband connectivity for remote and underserved regions of the Earth. It will carry one of the largest phased array antennas ever placed in orbit, making a significant advancement in global communication technology.
The Bluebird-6 satellite represents an international collaboration between India and the US, highlighting a major milestone in satellite innovation, connectivity, expansion, and partnerships.
BlueBird-6 highlights ISRO’s growing role in the commercial sector. The satellite arrived in India from the US in October 2025. NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), the commercial arm of ISRO, managed the final pre-launch preparations for this space mission.
The launch of BlueBird-6 showcases the increasing international cooperation between India and the US for space exploration. Successful deployment of the BlueBird-6 satellite would mark a milestone in satellite communications globally.