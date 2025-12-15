ETV Bharat / technology

ISRO Postpones Launch Of BlueBird-6, Its Largest US Commercial Satellite To Date

Hyderabad: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has delayed the launch of the BlueBird-6 satellite. Developed by US-based company AST SpaceMobile, it will be ISRO’s heaviest US commercial satellite launch to date.

ISRO was initially slated to launch the satellite on December 15, 2025. A new launch date has yet to be finalised. In a post on X, AST SpaceMobile said, "On December 6, BlueBird 6 was encapsulated and timely handed off to the launcher for liftoff. The exact December launch date will be announced in the coming days."

Though some media reports mention a December 21 launch date, ISRO and AST SpaceMobile have not yet officially shared details regarding the rescheduled launch.

The exact reason for the delay remains unknown. However, such postponements are common in complex and heavy-lift commercial missions. For instance, Axiom-4, a flagship space mission, was delayed multiple times before finally lifting off the planet. The postponement occurred due to technical issues, primarily a liquid oxygen gas leak on the Falcon 9 rocket. The Axiom-4 was a collaborative space mission involving Axiom Space, ISRO, SpaceX, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), and the European Space Agency (ESA).