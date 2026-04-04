ETV Bharat / technology

ISRO Launches Mission Mitra For Safety Of Human Spaceflight Mission Crew

ISRO has undertaken mission MITRA in Leh, Union Territory of Ladakh, from April 02 to 09, 2026. ( isro.gov.in )

Bengaluru: ISRO on Friday said it has undertaken mission MITRA in Leh, Union Territory of Ladakh, from April 2 to 9, a first-of-its-kind team behavioural study for the benefit of human spaceflight missions such as Gaganyaan. The mission, inaugurated by the ISRO chairman V Narayanan, was mainly for the crew safety and performance.

"Mission MITRA is a first-of-its-kind team behavioural study designed by ISRO and IAF-Institute of Aerospace Medicine to examine the physiological, psychological, and operational dynamics of Crew and ground teams functioning in a high-altitude environment," ISRO said in a statement.

This study is targeted to generate vital understanding on the team interoperability between crew (Gaganyatris) and ground control teams and the effectiveness of decision making under environmental & operational stress, the space agency said.