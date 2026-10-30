ETV Bharat / technology

ISRO To Launch GSLV-F18 Carrying Navigation Satellite NVS-03 Today

In this image posted on Oct. 28, 2026, GSLV-F18/NVS-03 Mission is scheduled for launch on 30th October 2026, at 23:51 hours IST from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-SHAR), Sriharikota. ( PTI )

By IANS 2 Min Read

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is scheduled to launch its GSLV-F18/NVS-03 mission at 11.51 p.m. on Friday from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC SHAR) in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

Announcing the launch schedule on X, ISRO said, “Launch Day! The GSLV-F18/NVS-03 Mission is scheduled for launch today, 30 October 2026, at 23:51 hrs IST from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC SHAR), Sriharikota.”

The mission will place NVS-03, the third satellite in India's second-generation Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) series, into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO). The launch is planned from the space centre's Second Launch Pad (SLP). According to ISRO, GSLV-F18 will be the 20th flight of India's Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV).NVS-03 is designed to augment the NavIC constellation and ensure continuity of navigation services. The satellite carries an indigenous atomic clock along with procured atomic clocks. It also incorporates the L1 navigation signal in addition to the existing L5 and S signals, enhancing the system's navigation capabilities."It also includes L1 signal in addition to existing L5/S signals with Coverage over India land mass and a region extending 1500 km around Indian geopolitical boundary," said ISRO.