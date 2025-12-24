ISRO Successfully Launches BlueBird Block-2 Communication Satellite Onboard LVM-3 'Bahubali' Rocket
The satellite is part of the next generation of BlueBird Block-2 communication satellites, designed to provide space-based cellular broadband connectivity directly to standard mobile smartphones.
Published : December 24, 2025 at 9:14 AM IST|
Updated : December 24, 2025 at 9:27 AM IST
Hyderabad: In a significant milestone in space science, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched the BlueBird Block-2 (also known as BlueBird-6) communication satellite on Wednesday from the second launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.
As the 24-hour countdown concluded, the 43.5 metre tall rocket supported by two S200 solid boosters lifted off majestically at 8:55 AM from the second launch pad at this spaceport, situated about 135 km east of Chennai.
After a flight journey of approximately 15 minutes, the spacecraft, riding piggyback on the LVM3-M6 rocket (also known as the Bahubali rocket), was successfully separated and placed in orbit at an altitude of approximately 520 km, ISRO stated.
This is the largest commercial communications satellite to be deployed in Low Earth Orbit and also the heaviest payload to be launched by LVM3 from Indian soil.
The BlueBird Block-2 mission is part of the global LEO (Low Earth Orbit) constellation, providing direct-to-mobile connectivity through satellite. This constellation would enable 4G and 5G voice and video calls, texts, streaming and data for everyone, everywhere, at all times.
Kudos Team #ISRO for the successful launch of LVM3-M6 carrying BlueBird Block-2.— Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) December 24, 2025
With the visionary patronage of PM Sh @narendramodi, @isro continues to achieve one success after another, reiterating India’s growing prowess in Space technology. pic.twitter.com/gsnYimTwZs
BlueBird Block-2 communication satellite
The mission is being undertaken as part of the commercial agreement signed between NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL) and US-based AST SpaceMobile (AST and Science, LLC). NewSpace India Ltd is the commercial arm of ISRO.
The BlueBird Block-2 is a 6.5-tonne spacecraft with an array that spans nearly 2,400 square feet, significantly boosting data capacity. It carries one of the largest phased array antennas ever placed in orbit, making a significant advancement in global communication technology.
The Bluebird-6 satellite represents an international collaboration between India and the US, highlighting a major milestone in satellite innovation, connectivity, expansion, and partnerships.
LVM3
Developed by ISRO, the LVM3 is a three-stage launch vehicle comprising two solid strap-on motors (S200), a liquid core stage (L110), and a cryogenic upper stage (C25). It has a lift-off mass of 640 tonnes, a height of 43.5 meters, and a payload capability of 4,200 kg to Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO).