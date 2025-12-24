ETV Bharat / technology

ISRO Successfully Launches BlueBird Block-2 Communication Satellite Onboard LVM-3 'Bahubali' Rocket

In this image posted on Dec. 23, 2025, Indian Space Research Organisation's LVM3M6 set to launch the BlueBird Block-2 spacecraft from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. ( PTI )

Hyderabad: In a significant milestone in space science, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched the BlueBird Block-2 (also known as BlueBird-6) communication satellite on Wednesday from the second launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

As the 24-hour countdown concluded, the 43.5 metre tall rocket supported by two S200 solid boosters lifted off majestically at 8:55 AM from the second launch pad at this spaceport, situated about 135 km east of Chennai.

After a flight journey of approximately 15 minutes, the spacecraft, riding piggyback on the LVM3-M6 rocket (also known as the Bahubali rocket), was successfully separated and placed in orbit at an altitude of approximately 520 km, ISRO stated.

This is the largest commercial communications satellite to be deployed in Low Earth Orbit and also the heaviest payload to be launched by LVM3 from Indian soil.

The BlueBird Block-2 mission is part of the global LEO (Low Earth Orbit) constellation, providing direct-to-mobile connectivity through satellite. This constellation would enable 4G and 5G voice and video calls, texts, streaming and data for everyone, everywhere, at all times.