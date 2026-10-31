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India’s Own Navigation System Strengthened: ISRO Successfully Launches NVS-03 Satellite

The nation's own satellite navigation system, 'NaVIC ', is the Indian version of GPS, albeit confined to the country and 1,500 km beyond.

India’s Own Navigation System Strenghened: ISRO Successfully Launches NVS-03 Satellite
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launches the GSLV-F18 rocket carrying the NVS-03 navigation satellite from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 31, 2026 at 6:38 AM IST

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Sriharikota: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched its navigation satellite NVS-03 late Friday, restoring India’s independent satellite system, NavIC, to its minimum operational configuration of four satellites.

NVS-03, a second-generation navigation satellite with indigenous and procured atomic clocks, was placed into the designated injection orbit by a GSLV rocket. It has a wide array of applications, including civilian use like real-time tracking of trains, vehicles, and shipping vessels.

The 50-metre-tall GSLV rocket carrying NVS-03 lifted off at the scheduled time of 11.51 pm on Friday from the second launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, following a 24-hour countdown.

After a flight of about 18 minutes, which saw the successful performance of all three stages, including the complex cryogenic upper stage, the primary payload was separated from the launch vehicle and injected into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO).

Addressing the gathering after the launch, ISRO chief Narayanan said that the NavIC constellation is an important component of the 'one nation, one time' project. "NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation) is a strategic national asset which provides independent access to Position, Navigation, Timing services, and it is also used for civilian applications like real-time tracking of trains, vehicles, and shipping vessels," he said.

The NavIC satellites are also used for civilian applications. Narayanan said that three satellites, including NVS-01, are successfully working and now, NVS-03 has restored Position, Navigation and Timing (PNT) services.

The ISRO chief added that the mission was accomplished with a turnaround time of just 56 days between successive GSLV missions, the shortest interval achieved so far. Congratulating ISRO's teams, industrial partners and academia, Narayanan said the NavIC constellation was a strategic national asset providing India with independent access to position, navigation and timing services.

The NVS-03 satellite is all set to complement three other navigational satellites in operation, including the NVS-01, and it will strengthen infrastructure for a robust IST, with the government recently notifying the Legal Metrology (Indian Standard Time) Rules, 2026. The nation's own satellite navigation system 'NaVIC' is the Indian version of GPS, albeit confined to the country and 1,500 km beyond.

The system is designed to provide coverage over India's landmass and an area extending 1,500 km beyond its geopolitical boundary, according to ISRO.

The targeted orbit of NVS-03 has a planned perigee (closest point to Earth) of 170 km and an apogee (farthest point) of 37,023 km. The 2,232 kg NVS-03 satellite will subsequently use its onboard propulsion to reach its final Geosynchronous slot at 32.5 degrees East.

To ensure propulsion system reliability, ISRO flew the satellite with its pyrotechnic valves already open, an unprecedented safety measure adopted for this mission. The satellite, which features an indigenous Rubidium atomic clock, is a crucial addition to the NavIC system and will transmit signals in the L1, L5, and S bands to strengthen India's regional positioning services.

ISRO's GSLV-F18 rocket carrying the second-generation navigation satellite NVS-03 lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, Friday, Oct. 30, 2026.
ISRO's GSLV-F18 rocket carrying the second-generation navigation satellite NVS-03 lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, Friday, Oct. 30, 2026. (PTI)

Project Director and Mission Director of GSLV, Thomas Kurian, also highlighted the quick turnaround achieved by the teams. "It gives me immense happiness and pride to share the success of GSLV-F18/NVS-03 Mission with all of you. This is a special moment for the entire ISRO family and for our country,” he said.

“This GSLV Mission is very special in many ways. We completed the launch campaign in just 47 days and achieved this GSLV launch within 56 days of the previous launch. We also completed the preparation of the four L40 strap-ons within a record time of 37 days," Kurian said.

PM Modi Congratulates ISRO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the ISRO team on the successful launch of NVS-03. In a post on X on Saturday morning, he said, “Congratulations to our scientists and engineers at ISRO on the successful launch of GSLV-F18 carrying NVS-03. This mission marks an important step in strengthening NavIC, our indigenous satellite navigation system.”

“Equipped with enhanced capabilities, NVS-03 will further our pursuit of self-reliance in critical technologies and support navigation services that benefit our people. The dedication and ingenuity of our space scientists continue to make our nation proud,” he added.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh also congratulated ISRO on the successful launch of the GSLV-F18/NVS-03 mission. In a post on X, Singh said the achievement reflected India's growing capabilities in space technology and its commitment to strengthening indigenous navigation capabilities.

"Congratulations Team #ISRO for the successful launch of the GSLV-F18/NVS-03 mission! This remarkable achievement reflects India's growing prowess in Space technology and our unwavering commitment to strengthening sovereign indigenous navigation capabilities," Singh said.

He also credited the space reforms introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in recent years for contributing to India's achievements in the sector.

Also Read:

  1. ISRO To Have Four Launch Pads By 2029, Says Narayanan
  2. ISRO Wants To Take An Indian To Moon And Bring Him Back Within 2047, Says Scientist Hutton

TAGGED:

ISRO NVS 03 SATELLITE LAUNCH
ISRO NEW SATELLITE LAUNCH UPDATE
ISRO NAVIC LAUNCH
ISRO LAUNCHES GSLVF18

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