India’s Own Navigation System Strengthened: ISRO Successfully Launches NVS-03 Satellite
The nation's own satellite navigation system, 'NaVIC ', is the Indian version of GPS, albeit confined to the country and 1,500 km beyond.
Published : October 31, 2026 at 6:38 AM IST
Sriharikota: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched its navigation satellite NVS-03 late Friday, restoring India’s independent satellite system, NavIC, to its minimum operational configuration of four satellites.
NVS-03, a second-generation navigation satellite with indigenous and procured atomic clocks, was placed into the designated injection orbit by a GSLV rocket. It has a wide array of applications, including civilian use like real-time tracking of trains, vehicles, and shipping vessels.
🚨 Liftoff of GSLV-F18 carrying NVS-03 at 11:51 PM IST from Second Launch Pad, SHAR!— ISRO Spaceflight (@ISROSpaceflight) October 30, 2026
ISRO's rescue mission for NavIC is now underway 🚀#ISRO | #GSLVF18 pic.twitter.com/MizXSaUe4R
The 50-metre-tall GSLV rocket carrying NVS-03 lifted off at the scheduled time of 11.51 pm on Friday from the second launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, following a 24-hour countdown.
After a flight of about 18 minutes, which saw the successful performance of all three stages, including the complex cryogenic upper stage, the primary payload was separated from the launch vehicle and injected into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO).
#WATCH | GSLV -F18 rocket has successfully injected the NVS-03 satellite in orbit. GSLV-F18/NVS-03 Mission accomplished.— ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2026
The GSLV-F18 vehicle placed NVS-03 satellite into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit. NVS-03 is the third satellite in next generation navigation satellite… pic.twitter.com/rZAyhqF3Ja
Addressing the gathering after the launch, ISRO chief Narayanan said that the NavIC constellation is an important component of the 'one nation, one time' project. "NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation) is a strategic national asset which provides independent access to Position, Navigation, Timing services, and it is also used for civilian applications like real-time tracking of trains, vehicles, and shipping vessels," he said.
The NavIC satellites are also used for civilian applications. Narayanan said that three satellites, including NVS-01, are successfully working and now, NVS-03 has restored Position, Navigation and Timing (PNT) services.
#WATCH | GSLV-F18/NVS-03 Mission | Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh: At Satish Dhawan Space Centre, ISRO chief Dr. V. Narayanan says, "I am delighted to announce that GSLV-F18 has successfully and precisely injected the navigation satellite 03, weighing 2250 kg, into the intended… pic.twitter.com/jAZGy5S9U8— ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2026
The ISRO chief added that the mission was accomplished with a turnaround time of just 56 days between successive GSLV missions, the shortest interval achieved so far. Congratulating ISRO's teams, industrial partners and academia, Narayanan said the NavIC constellation was a strategic national asset providing India with independent access to position, navigation and timing services.
The NVS-03 satellite is all set to complement three other navigational satellites in operation, including the NVS-01, and it will strengthen infrastructure for a robust IST, with the government recently notifying the Legal Metrology (Indian Standard Time) Rules, 2026. The nation's own satellite navigation system 'NaVIC' is the Indian version of GPS, albeit confined to the country and 1,500 km beyond.
#WATCH | GSLV-F18 rocket successfully injected the NVS-03 satellite in orbit. GSLV-F18/NVS-03 Mission accomplished.— ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2026
ISRO scientists congratulate each other at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.
(Video: ISRO) pic.twitter.com/3haufngqcn
The system is designed to provide coverage over India's landmass and an area extending 1,500 km beyond its geopolitical boundary, according to ISRO.
The targeted orbit of NVS-03 has a planned perigee (closest point to Earth) of 170 km and an apogee (farthest point) of 37,023 km. The 2,232 kg NVS-03 satellite will subsequently use its onboard propulsion to reach its final Geosynchronous slot at 32.5 degrees East.
To ensure propulsion system reliability, ISRO flew the satellite with its pyrotechnic valves already open, an unprecedented safety measure adopted for this mission. The satellite, which features an indigenous Rubidium atomic clock, is a crucial addition to the NavIC system and will transmit signals in the L1, L5, and S bands to strengthen India's regional positioning services.
Project Director and Mission Director of GSLV, Thomas Kurian, also highlighted the quick turnaround achieved by the teams. "It gives me immense happiness and pride to share the success of GSLV-F18/NVS-03 Mission with all of you. This is a special moment for the entire ISRO family and for our country,” he said.
“This GSLV Mission is very special in many ways. We completed the launch campaign in just 47 days and achieved this GSLV launch within 56 days of the previous launch. We also completed the preparation of the four L40 strap-ons within a record time of 37 days," Kurian said.
PM Modi Congratulates ISRO
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the ISRO team on the successful launch of NVS-03. In a post on X on Saturday morning, he said, “Congratulations to our scientists and engineers at ISRO on the successful launch of GSLV-F18 carrying NVS-03. This mission marks an important step in strengthening NavIC, our indigenous satellite navigation system.”
“Equipped with enhanced capabilities, NVS-03 will further our pursuit of self-reliance in critical technologies and support navigation services that benefit our people. The dedication and ingenuity of our space scientists continue to make our nation proud,” he added.
Congratulations to our scientists and engineers at ISRO on the successful launch of GSLV-F18 carrying NVS-03. This mission marks an important step in strengthening NavIC, our indigenous satellite navigation system. Equipped with enhanced capabilities, NVS-03 will further our pursuit of self-reliance in critical technologies and support navigation services that benefit our people. The dedication and ingenuity of our space scientists continue to make our nation proud. @isro— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 31, 2026
Union Minister Jitendra Singh also congratulated ISRO on the successful launch of the GSLV-F18/NVS-03 mission. In a post on X, Singh said the achievement reflected India's growing capabilities in space technology and its commitment to strengthening indigenous navigation capabilities.
Congratulations Team #ISRO for the successful launch of GSLV-F18/NVS-03 mission! This remarkable achievement reflects India's growing prowess in Space technology and our unwavering commitment to strengthening sovereign indigenous navigation capabilities. With revolutionary Space reforms announced by PM Shri @narendramodi ji in recent years, India's success stories in Space vindicate the dream of founding fathers Vikram Sarabhai and Satish Dhawan. Today is the celebration of another proud moment for India!— Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) October 30, 2026
"Congratulations Team #ISRO for the successful launch of the GSLV-F18/NVS-03 mission! This remarkable achievement reflects India's growing prowess in Space technology and our unwavering commitment to strengthening sovereign indigenous navigation capabilities," Singh said.
He also credited the space reforms introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in recent years for contributing to India's achievements in the sector.
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