ETV Bharat / technology

India’s Own Navigation System Strengthened: ISRO Successfully Launches NVS-03 Satellite

Sriharikota: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched its navigation satellite NVS-03 late Friday, restoring India’s independent satellite system, NavIC, to its minimum operational configuration of four satellites.

NVS-03, a second-generation navigation satellite with indigenous and procured atomic clocks, was placed into the designated injection orbit by a GSLV rocket. It has a wide array of applications, including civilian use like real-time tracking of trains, vehicles, and shipping vessels.

The 50-metre-tall GSLV rocket carrying NVS-03 lifted off at the scheduled time of 11.51 pm on Friday from the second launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, following a 24-hour countdown.

After a flight of about 18 minutes, which saw the successful performance of all three stages, including the complex cryogenic upper stage, the primary payload was separated from the launch vehicle and injected into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO).

Addressing the gathering after the launch, ISRO chief Narayanan said that the NavIC constellation is an important component of the 'one nation, one time' project. "NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation) is a strategic national asset which provides independent access to Position, Navigation, Timing services, and it is also used for civilian applications like real-time tracking of trains, vehicles, and shipping vessels," he said.

The NavIC satellites are also used for civilian applications. Narayanan said that three satellites, including NVS-01, are successfully working and now, NVS-03 has restored Position, Navigation and Timing (PNT) services.

The ISRO chief added that the mission was accomplished with a turnaround time of just 56 days between successive GSLV missions, the shortest interval achieved so far. Congratulating ISRO's teams, industrial partners and academia, Narayanan said the NavIC constellation was a strategic national asset providing India with independent access to position, navigation and timing services.

The NVS-03 satellite is all set to complement three other navigational satellites in operation, including the NVS-01, and it will strengthen infrastructure for a robust IST, with the government recently notifying the Legal Metrology (Indian Standard Time) Rules, 2026. The nation's own satellite navigation system 'NaVIC' is the Indian version of GPS, albeit confined to the country and 1,500 km beyond.

The system is designed to provide coverage over India's landmass and an area extending 1,500 km beyond its geopolitical boundary, according to ISRO.

The targeted orbit of NVS-03 has a planned perigee (closest point to Earth) of 170 km and an apogee (farthest point) of 37,023 km. The 2,232 kg NVS-03 satellite will subsequently use its onboard propulsion to reach its final Geosynchronous slot at 32.5 degrees East.

To ensure propulsion system reliability, ISRO flew the satellite with its pyrotechnic valves already open, an unprecedented safety measure adopted for this mission. The satellite, which features an indigenous Rubidium atomic clock, is a crucial addition to the NavIC system and will transmit signals in the L1, L5, and S bands to strengthen India's regional positioning services.