ISRO Identifies Site For Chandrayaan-4 Lander

Bengaluru: The Chandrayaan-4 Mission is at least two years away, but the ISRO has identified a location in the South Polar region of the Moon to land its lander. The union government has approved the Chandrayaan-4 mission, designed as a lunar sample-return mission, and it will be India’s most complex lunar endeavour yet.

"We are targeting 2028 for Chandrayaan-4," ISRO chairman V Narayanan had earlier said. According to ISRO officials, they had zeroed in on four sites of the Mons Mouton (MM) and found one of them suitable for landing on the lunar surface. Mons Mouton is a region on the Moon. Officials said they had identified locations -- MM-1, MM-3, MM-4 and MM-5. Of them, MM-4 was chosen for the landing.

"The four sites in Mons Mouton area were fully characterised with respect to terrain characteristics using high-resolution Orbiter High Resolution Camera (OHRC) multi-view image datasets," they said.