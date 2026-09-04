ETV Bharat / technology

GSLV at 19: How India Turned A Troubled Launcher Into A Reliable Workhorse, And What Comes Next

GSLV-F15 is the 19th GSLV rocket launched by ISRO from SDSC SHAR. ( Image Credit: YouTube/ISRO )

New Delhi: India’s Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) has come a long way from its uncertain beginnings in the early 2000s. With the successful launch of GSLV-F17 carrying EOS-05 on September 4, 2026, the launcher has now completed 19 missions, marking another milestone in India’s effort to build reliable indigenous access to space. ISRO said GSLV-F17 successfully placed EOS-05 into its intended orbit.

But the significance of the latest mission goes beyond one successful launch. The history of GSLV reflects India's long effort to master complex propulsion technologies, particularly the cryogenic engine needed to send heavier satellites towards geosynchronous orbit. Of the 18 GSLV missions completed before F17, 12 were successful, two were partial successes, and four failed, giving the launcher an overall success rate of 66.7 per cent. However, the record changed dramatically after India successfully demonstrated its indigenous cryogenic upper stage. Since 2014, GSLV has completed 11 missions, of which 10 were successful launch-vehicle missions, giving it a 90.9 per cent success rate. This transformation is important because the cryogenic stage is among the most technically demanding parts of a launch vehicle, involving extremely cold liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen and requiring highly precise propulsion systems. From early setbacks to indigenous cryogenic capability

GSLV's first developmental flight took place in April 2001, carrying GSAT-1. The mission did not place the satellite into its intended orbit, beginning a period in which the launcher faced several setbacks.

The vehicle's early history included the successful GSLV-D2 and F01 missions, followed by the failure of F02 in 2006. The F04 mission in 2007 was subsequently classified as a partial success. The most significant setbacks came in 2010, when the first flight of India's indigenous cryogenic upper stage on GSLV-D3 failed, followed by another GSLV failure later that year. The turning point came on January 5, 2014, when GSLV-D5 successfully launched GSAT-14 using India's indigenous cryogenic upper stage. This achievement changed the trajectory of the programme. GSLV subsequently recorded a series of successful missions, carrying communication, meteorological and navigation satellites. ISRO currently describes GSLV with its indigenous Cryogenic Upper Stage as a launcher capable of placing up to about two-tonne-class communication satellites into geosynchronous orbit. The improvement was not merely a matter of getting one launch right. Each successful flight provided additional operational experience in engines, stages, avionics, guidance, propulsion, thermal systems and launch procedures.



Why do the 18 completed missions matter?

For a rocket, a launch record is more than a list of successes and failures. It represents decades of accumulated engineering experience. The 18 completed missions gave ISRO data on how the vehicle behaves under real flight conditions and helped engineers identify and correct failure modes. One example came with GSLV-F10 in August 2021, which failed while carrying EOS-03. The mission was lost following an anomaly in the cryogenic upper stage. Such failures can be particularly valuable for launch-vehicle development because failure investigations allow engineers to identify weaknesses that may not emerge during ground testing. The subsequent GSLV missions, F12 in 2023, F14 in 2024, F15 in 2025, and F16 carrying the NASA-ISRO NISAR satellite in 2025, demonstrated the vehicle's return to a successful operational run. The latest F17 mission now adds another successful flight to that record.