GSLV at 19: How India Turned A Troubled Launcher Into A Reliable Workhorse, And What Comes Next
Experts say EOS-05 strengthens India’s disaster response, maritime surveillance and national situational awareness, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : September 4, 2026 at 8:19 PM IST
New Delhi: India’s Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) has come a long way from its uncertain beginnings in the early 2000s. With the successful launch of GSLV-F17 carrying EOS-05 on September 4, 2026, the launcher has now completed 19 missions, marking another milestone in India’s effort to build reliable indigenous access to space. ISRO said GSLV-F17 successfully placed EOS-05 into its intended orbit.
But the significance of the latest mission goes beyond one successful launch. The history of GSLV reflects India's long effort to master complex propulsion technologies, particularly the cryogenic engine needed to send heavier satellites towards geosynchronous orbit.
Of the 18 GSLV missions completed before F17, 12 were successful, two were partial successes, and four failed, giving the launcher an overall success rate of 66.7 per cent. However, the record changed dramatically after India successfully demonstrated its indigenous cryogenic upper stage.
Since 2014, GSLV has completed 11 missions, of which 10 were successful launch-vehicle missions, giving it a 90.9 per cent success rate. This transformation is important because the cryogenic stage is among the most technically demanding parts of a launch vehicle, involving extremely cold liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen and requiring highly precise propulsion systems.
From early setbacks to indigenous cryogenic capability
GSLV's first developmental flight took place in April 2001, carrying GSAT-1. The mission did not place the satellite into its intended orbit, beginning a period in which the launcher faced several setbacks.
The vehicle's early history included the successful GSLV-D2 and F01 missions, followed by the failure of F02 in 2006. The F04 mission in 2007 was subsequently classified as a partial success. The most significant setbacks came in 2010, when the first flight of India's indigenous cryogenic upper stage on GSLV-D3 failed, followed by another GSLV failure later that year.
Yet another outstanding achievement by ISRO and a proud moment for our nation.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2026
The successful launch of GSLV-F17 carrying EOS-05, India’s first-ever imaging satellite from Geosynchronous orbit is a reflection of the excellence, innovation and growing capabilities that define… https://t.co/fXzwnSmwAF
The turning point came on January 5, 2014, when GSLV-D5 successfully launched GSAT-14 using India's indigenous cryogenic upper stage. This achievement changed the trajectory of the programme. GSLV subsequently recorded a series of successful missions, carrying communication, meteorological and navigation satellites.
ISRO currently describes GSLV with its indigenous Cryogenic Upper Stage as a launcher capable of placing up to about two-tonne-class communication satellites into geosynchronous orbit. The improvement was not merely a matter of getting one launch right. Each successful flight provided additional operational experience in engines, stages, avionics, guidance, propulsion, thermal systems and launch procedures.
Why do the 18 completed missions matter?
For a rocket, a launch record is more than a list of successes and failures. It represents decades of accumulated engineering experience. The 18 completed missions gave ISRO data on how the vehicle behaves under real flight conditions and helped engineers identify and correct failure modes. One example came with GSLV-F10 in August 2021, which failed while carrying EOS-03. The mission was lost following an anomaly in the cryogenic upper stage.
Such failures can be particularly valuable for launch-vehicle development because failure investigations allow engineers to identify weaknesses that may not emerge during ground testing.
The subsequent GSLV missions, F12 in 2023, F14 in 2024, F15 in 2025, and F16 carrying the NASA-ISRO NISAR satellite in 2025, demonstrated the vehicle's return to a successful operational run. The latest F17 mission now adds another successful flight to that record.
EOS-05 adds a different dimension
The significance of F17 also comes from the satellite it carried. EOS-05 is India's first imaging satellite designed for operation from a geosynchronous orbit. Instead of depending solely on satellites that periodically pass over a particular location, the mission is intended to provide persistent observation of a broad region. This capability can be valuable for applications where frequency of observation is critical, including weather systems, floods, forest fires, agriculture and monitoring of natural resources.
“The satellite is equipped with a powerful 700-mm optical camera, along with VNIR and hyperspectral imaging capabilities at variable resolutions. As a remote-sensing satellite, it will have 24-hour visibility and can be used for monitoring Earth resources, agriculture and disaster management.”
He added, “The satellite could also have applications in security, particularly because of its ability to image specific sectors every five minutes. This capability can help in detecting movements as well as monitoring tropical and geographical changes.”
A new opportunity for India's private space sector
The increasing availability of indigenous Earth-observation data could also create opportunities beyond government applications.
Amit Kumar, Co-Founder and COO of Suhora Technologies, said EOS-05 could complement India's existing low-Earth-orbit and radar-based Earth-observation capabilities.
“EOS-05, a satellite that continuously observes India from geosynchronous orbit, is a significant addition to the country's earth observation capability, complementing the low-Earth orbit and radar data we work with daily,” Kumar said.
GSLV's legacy is already feeding India's next generation
While GSLV's improved reliability is important, it is no longer India's most powerful launcher. ISRO's LVM3 has emerged as the country's heavy-lift vehicle. ISRO says LVM3 can place around 4 tonnes into geosynchronous transfer orbit and 10 tonnes into low-Earth orbit, significantly exceeding GSLV's capability.
The experience gained through GSLV's cryogenic programme has also contributed to the country's broader propulsion capabilities. The LVM3's C25 upper stage uses the indigenous CE20 cryogenic engine.
That engine has now completed eight successive successful LVM3 missions, according to ISRO. In July 2026, ISRO successfully conducted a flight-acceptance hot test of a CE20 engine for the upcoming LVM3-M7 mission, including operation at thrust levels up to 22 tonnes.
The same cryogenic-engine technology is also being adapted for human spaceflight.
Another giant leap for India in Space!— Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) September 3, 2026
Kudos to Team @isro on the successful launch of GSLV-F17/EOS-05.
EOS-05 is a state-of-the-art Earth Observation satellite and India’s first imaging satellite from Geosynchronous Orbit, enabling advanced imaging across visible, infrared,… pic.twitter.com/1HHJrWM7ze
From GSLV to Gaganyaan
India's human-spaceflight programme will use a human-rated version of LVM3, rather than the smaller GSLV. The launcher, known as HLVM3, is being modified with additional safety systems and a Crew Escape System to protect astronauts in an emergency. ISRO says the human-rated LVM3 will be capable of carrying the crewed orbital module to a 400-km low-Earth orbit.
The cryogenic engine powering the upper stage has already completed its human-rating qualification. ISRO said four CE20 engines underwent 39 hot-firing tests for a cumulative duration of 8,810 seconds as part of the qualification programme.
The experience from India's launch vehicles therefore feeds directly into the next stage of the country's space programme, from human spaceflight to a planned space station.
ISRO's Gaganyaan roadmap includes three uncrewed missions before the first crewed mission, with the uncrewed flights intended to test the complete system and establish the required safety and reliability levels.
Beyond GSLV and LVM3
India is also preparing for a much more ambitious launch vehicle. ISRO's Next Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV) is being developed as a partially reusable, human-rated and commercially viable launcher. According to ISRO's 2025-26 annual report, NGLV is planned as a three-stage vehicle with a maximum payload capability of 30 tonnes to low-Earth orbit.
The first stage is planned to use a LOX-methane engine and is designed for recovery through vertical landing and reuse. The third stage will use the CE20 cryogenic engine technology already developed for LVM3.
The @ISpA_India congratulates @isro on the successful launch of GSLV-F17/EOS-05 mission, a milestone that reflects the resilience and Engineering Excellence of India’s Space Programme.#ISpA #ISRO #GSLVF17 #EOS05 #NewSpace #IndiaInSpace pic.twitter.com/YxGopLqEYY— ISpA - Indian Space Association (@ISpA_India) September 4, 2026
The government's plans for a Bharatiya Antariksh Station by 2035 and an Indian crewed lunar landing by 2040 will require launch vehicles substantially more capable than today's systems. The Cabinet-approved third launch pad at Sriharikota is intended to support heavier next-generation vehicles and increase launch frequency.
GSLV's real achievement
The 19th GSLV mission, therefore, should not be viewed simply as another successful rocket launch. The more important story is the transition visible across the launcher's history: from early failures and partial successes to the mastery of indigenous cryogenic propulsion and a substantially stronger operational record.
The 66.7 per cent success rate across the first 18 completed missions masks that transformation. Since 2014, the corresponding launch-vehicle success rate has been 90.9 per cent.
And that experience has not remained confined to GSLV. It has contributed to the propulsion and reliability heritage behind LVM3, supported the human-rating of India's cryogenic engine for Gaganyaan, and is now feeding into the design of the country's next-generation, partially reusable launcher.