ISRO Facing Tough Challenge From Elon Musk's SpaceX In Satellite Launches? Top Space Scientist Replies
In a conversation with ETV Bharat's Balwinder Singh, Former Director of ISRO's Ahmedabad-based 'Space Applications Centre, Nilesh Desai said they are ready for the challenge.
Published : August 18, 2026 at 7:03 PM IST
Chandigarh: Giving a big boost to India's growing space ambitions, the 'Kalpana Chawla Centre' at Chandigarh University organized the 'National Space Technology Conclave 2026'. The two-day conclave that began Monday was attended by more than 30 eminent space scientists, mission leaders and 10 CEOs from the private sector of the country.
Former Director of ISRO's Ahmedabad-based 'Space Applications Centre', Nilesh Desai, in an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat on the sidelines of the conclave, made major revelations about ISRO's mass resignation crisis, the competition from Space X and India's future missions.
Here are some excerpts from the interview:
ETV Bharat (ETB): Why did more than 100 scientists at ISRO resign?
Nilesh Desai (ND): The movement of scientists and engineers is a normal process in a big organisation like ISRO. Ever since the Government of India opened the space sector to private participation, huge employment opportunities have arisen in the private sector and start-ups. Many scientists are going there due to the higher salaries and better facilities being offered by private companies.
However, to stop this brain drain, the Department of Space has now tightened the rules for the resignation of scientists associated with important projects like Gaganyaan.
Is ISRO facing a challenge by SpaceX?
Today the challenges in the field of rocket launch vehicles for ISRO have increased a lot. Elon Musk's Space X launches 50 satellites at a time at very economical rates. On the other hand, ISRO's launching cost is about 3 to 4 times more than Space X. Due to this, commercial satellites from all over the world are now attracted to Space X. To meet this challenge, ISRO is now working very fast and will prepare its new 'Next Generation Launch Vehicle' in the next 6-7 years, which will reduce the cost a lot.
How is ISRO going about Gaganyaan and Indian Space Station projects?
The Gaganyaan mission, i.e. the project to send Indians into space, has been delayed due to COVID-19 and complex technologies, but work on it is ongoing. India will first complete three unmanned successful test missions, after which humans will be sent into space.
Apart from this, India is working on a plan to establish its 'Indian Space Station' in space by the year 2035. The first module of this space station will be launched by the year 2028. By the year 2040, India is moving towards the historic goal of landing its astronaut on the moon.
Who is Nilesh Desai?
Nilesh Desai is a prominent and leading space scientist at ISRO, who has made significant contributions to the country's space programmes for almost four decades. He has been the director of ISRO's prestigious 'Space Applications Centre' in Ahmedabad.
Desai played a key role in India's historic Chandrayaan-3 mission, where his centre developed the sensors and payloads of the lander. He is considered an expert in digital electronics, microprocessors and radar systems and has also done major work in the joint 'NISAR' satellite project of NASA and ISRO. He has also been honoured with several national awards for his outstanding achievements in the field of space science and technology.