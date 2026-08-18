ETV Bharat / technology

ISRO Facing Tough Challenge From Elon Musk's SpaceX In Satellite Launches? Top Space Scientist Replies

Chandigarh: Giving a big boost to India's growing space ambitions, the 'Kalpana Chawla Centre' at Chandigarh University organized the 'National Space Technology Conclave 2026'. The two-day conclave that began Monday was attended by more than 30 eminent space scientists, mission leaders and 10 CEOs from the private sector of the country.

Former Director of ISRO's Ahmedabad-based 'Space Applications Centre', Nilesh Desai, in an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat on the sidelines of the conclave, made major revelations about ISRO's mass resignation crisis, the competition from Space X and India's future missions.

Here are some excerpts from the interview:

ETV Bharat (ETB): Why did more than 100 scientists at ISRO resign?

Nilesh Desai (ND): The movement of scientists and engineers is a normal process in a big organisation like ISRO. Ever since the Government of India opened the space sector to private participation, huge employment opportunities have arisen in the private sector and start-ups. Many scientists are going there due to the higher salaries and better facilities being offered by private companies.

However, to stop this brain drain, the Department of Space has now tightened the rules for the resignation of scientists associated with important projects like Gaganyaan.

Is ISRO facing a challenge by SpaceX?