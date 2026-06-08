ISRO Develops AI-Powered System To Detect Deadly Rip Currents Along Andhra Pradesh Coast
The initiative, ‘Project Bharati’, is being carried out by the Space Applications Centre in Ahmedabad in collaboration with Andhra University.
Published : June 8, 2026 at 8:38 PM IST
Visakhapatnam: The Space Applications Centre (SAC), ISRO's major multi-disciplinary research and development centre, along with the Department of Marine Studies at Andhra University (AU) are developing an artificial intelligence (AI)-based system to detect dangerous rip currents along the Andhra Pradesh coastline. The initiative is named Project Bharati or Bharati, which is being carried out at SAC's headquarters in Ahmedabad. This is touted to be the first project of its kind in India.
Rip currents, which are often referred to as killer currents, have become threats along the Bay of Bengal coast and have claimed many lives over the years. These powerful currents flow from the shoreline back into the sea and can quickly pull swimmers away from the coast.
Under the project, ISRO is developing specialised AI-powered software that will be capable of identifying the location and timing of rip current formation along the state's beaches. The technology will use AI and CCTV cameras to detect hazardous conditions and issue alerts before accidents occur.
Several high-risk locations have already been identified, including areas opposite the Kali Mata Temple in Visakhapatnam, near the Kursura Submarine Museum, around Sai Priya Resorts at Rushikonda, Yarada Beach sand dunes, the river-sea confluence at Bheemunipatnam Beach, Suryalanka Beach in Bapatla district, and Maipadu Beach in Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore district. Authorities are also planning to expand assessments to other coastal regions in phases.
According to scientists, about 60 per cent work on the AI-driven detection software is complete. Once operational, the system will automatically identify rip currents and activate warning sirens to prevent tourists from entering dangerous areas. If visitors move towards a risk zone, the system will issue loud audio alerts while simultaneously notifying lifeguards and police personnel.
As part of the initiative, ISRO is also developing a mobile unit called the ‘Next-Gen AI Lifeguard Alert System’. The vehicle will be equipped with AI-enabled tracking cameras, weather-monitoring antennas, speakers, and other advanced technologies. Each unit is estimated to cost approximately Rs 2 lakh.
Along Andhra Pradesh's coastline, these currents are most common during October, November, April, and May. They are generally caused by beach erosion and the formation of sandbars and can remain active in the same location for several days.
Scientists say that rip currents can travel at speeds of up to five metres per second and typically extend between 50 and 150 metres offshore while measuring five to ten metres in width. Such currents are frequently observed along the Visakhapatnam coast, particularly near areas where sewage drains into the sea. ISRO has been studying the phenomenon in the region since 2017.
To further enhance public safety, ISRO is also developing a mobile application called ‘Safe Beach’. The app will allow beachgoers to scan coastal areas using their smartphones and identify rip-current zones, which will be highlighted in red. Users will then be able to choose safer locations before entering the water.
“We are developing an app called ‘Safe Beach’ for tourists. By selecting the ‘Detect Rip Current’ option and scanning the beach, users will be able to identify hazardous areas marked in red and move to safer locations. The app is expected to be available within six months. We are working with Andhra University and the Andhra Pradesh Police to detect rip currents across all beaches in the state,” said Arun Kumar SVV, Scientist SF at the Space Applications Centre.
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