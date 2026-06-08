ETV Bharat / technology

ISRO Develops AI-Powered System To Detect Deadly Rip Currents Along Andhra Pradesh Coast

Visakhapatnam: The Space Applications Centre (SAC), ISRO's major multi-disciplinary research and development centre, along with the Department of Marine Studies at Andhra University (AU) are developing an artificial intelligence (AI)-based system to detect dangerous rip currents along the Andhra Pradesh coastline. The initiative is named Project Bharati or Bharati, which is being carried out at SAC's headquarters in Ahmedabad. This is touted to be the first project of its kind in India.

Rip currents, which are often referred to as killer currents, have become threats along the Bay of Bengal coast and have claimed many lives over the years. These powerful currents flow from the shoreline back into the sea and can quickly pull swimmers away from the coast.

Under the project, ISRO is developing specialised AI-powered software that will be capable of identifying the location and timing of rip current formation along the state's beaches. The technology will use AI and CCTV cameras to detect hazardous conditions and issue alerts before accidents occur.

Rip Current measured at beach (ETV Bharat)

Several high-risk locations have already been identified, including areas opposite the Kali Mata Temple in Visakhapatnam, near the Kursura Submarine Museum, around Sai Priya Resorts at Rushikonda, Yarada Beach sand dunes, the river-sea confluence at Bheemunipatnam Beach, Suryalanka Beach in Bapatla district, and Maipadu Beach in Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore district. Authorities are also planning to expand assessments to other coastal regions in phases.