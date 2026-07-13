ETV Bharat / technology

ISRO Clears Three Key Gaganyaan Crew Module Safety Tests

ISRO conducted three safety tests, which includes CMUS, CSCDS, and Crew Module structure's ability to withstand Apex Cover separation loads tests on the Gaganyaan's Crew Module. ( Image Credit: ISRO )

A full qualification test set-up comprising all elements of the CMUS was built to test the primary inflation module. Stored gas from a high-pressure bottle was released through control valves to inflate the floatation system. The trials confirmed the module met all functional and performance requirements, including inflation time across the full range of gas bottle pressures.

The Crew Module Up-righting System (CMUS) is a critical crew safety test, ensuring that the Crew Module remains upright after it lands in the sea. To achieve this, ISRO developed a stored cold gas-based up-righting system.

The tests covered the Crew Module Up-righting System (CMUS), the Crew Module Service Module Connect Disconnect System (CSCDS), and the Crew Module structure's ability to withstand Apex Cover separation loads.

Hyderabad: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully completed three major qualification tests for the Gaganyaan mission's Crew Module systems, marking a significant step towards India's first human spaceflight programme.

The Crew Module Service Module Connect Disconnect System (CSCDS) acts as the electrical and hydro-pneumatic umbilical connection between the Crew Module and Service Module. It carries electrical signals and fluid for the Environment Control and Life Support System (ECLSS).

Umbilical separation test for Crew Module Service Module Connect Disconnect System (CSCDS) (Image Credit: ISRO)

The system comprises two umbilical units, CSU-1 and CSU-2, located on the Service Module and Crew Module sides respectively. While CSU-1 separates when the Service Module detaches, CSU-2 separates from the Crew Module just before re-entering the Earth's atmosphere.

Engineers tested the separation of CSU-2 from a simulated Crew Module, confirming a clean break along with the structural stability of the panel and its interfaces. The test also validated the integrated system's functionality and confirmed it met required design margins.

Crew Module structural qualifications test for Apex Cover Separation Loads

The Apex Cover protects the Crew Module's parachutes and related subsystems throughout the mission. It is jettisoned — the act of physically separating all or part of a payload from a spacecraft — at a predetermined altitude using pyrotechnic thrusters, just before the parachutes deploy in sequence to slow the module's descent.

To check whether the Crew Module's structure could withstand this separation event, ISRO built an instrumented test rig with a simulated Crew Module and its systems. During the test, the space agency applied approximately 1.75 times more estimated reaction loads (force) at specific points of the Crew Module.

Crew Module structural qualifications test for Apex Cover Separation Loads (Image Credit: ISRO)

Measurements of strain and deformation during the test confirmed the design margins were adequate, validating the Crew Module's structural integrity for the Apex Cover separation event during an actual flight.

The successful completion of all three tests brings ISRO closer to finalising the systems required for a safe crewed mission under the Gaganyaan programme.