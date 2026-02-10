ETV Bharat / technology

Indian Space PGM Rooted In International Cooperation Rather Than Competition: ISRO Chief

Bengaluru: ISRO Chairman V Narayanan on Tuesday said that India's space programme was conceived as a people-centric and application-driven initiative, rooted in international cooperation rather than competition.

Highlighting six decades of the country's space journey, Narayanan said the programme had evolved from modest beginnings into a globally respected ecosystem that serves not just India but the international community, with collaboration as its core philosophy. Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the US-India Space Business Forum, the ISRO chief noted the contribution of the USA in India's space programme.

Space-related activity in India started in 1962, 15 years after independence and the first rocket India launched was made in the US and supplied by NASA. Narayanan underlined that the Indian space mission is mainly for the benefit of people.

"The Indian space programme was started not to compete with anybody but to bring advanced space technology for the benefit of the common man of India," Narayanan, Secretary, Department of Space, said. He stressed that the vision of the programme has expanded over time to serve global needs while remaining human-centric.

"Today, we strongly believe it is not only for the common man of India, it also serves the global community. And it is a human-centric, application-oriented program," he said, calling for deeper international partnerships in space exploration and commerce. Welcoming US delegates and industry leaders, he said the forum symbolised the growing convergence between India and the United States in the space sector.

"This type of programme should be collaborative; an internationally collaborative one, and in that context the US-India Space Business Forum has brought almost 14 business partners from the USA," Narayanan said. Recalling early Indo-US cooperation, he cited the launch of India's first sounding rocket in 1963 and subsequent joint missions, including satellite applications, health observation studies, and lunar exploration.

"Let me thank the US team for the outstanding support at that point of time, what you extended was the beginning of the space activity in the country," he said. Referring to recent milestones, Narayanan highlighted joint achievements such as the Chandrayaan missions, the NISAR satellite, and commercial launches, stating that cooperation had matured into a partnership of equals.