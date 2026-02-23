ETV Bharat / technology

ISRO Announces YUVIKA 2026: Check Important Dates, Eligibility Criteria, Designated Centres

The YUVIKA 2026 programme will be held at seven ISRO centres spread across India, including Dehradun, Thiruvananthapuram, and Sriharikota.

The theme for YUVIKA 2026 is “Catch them young”. (Image Credit: X/ISRO)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : February 23, 2026 at 3:29 PM IST

Hyderabad: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced the important dates of its annual event, Young Scientist Programme or Yuva Vigyani Karyakram (YUVIKA) for 2026. The event aims to provide basic knowledge on Space Technology, Space Science, and Space Applications to young students.

Themed as 'Catch them young', the programme is expected to encourage young students to know emerging trends in space science and technology, and motivate them to pursue careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) fields. Let's see the important dates of the upcoming YUVIKA 2026 event.

YUVIKA 2026: Important dates

The online application for the YUVIKA 2026 will commence from February 27, 2026 and continue until March 31, 2026. The space agency will publish the first selection list on April 13, 2026 and the second selection list — if any vacancies are available in the first list — will be produced on April 20, 2026.

The Yuvika 2026 programme will start from May 11, 2026 and continue until May 22, 2026. ISRO mentions that it will be a two-week-long residential event. This means that students will have to stay at the designated location until the programme ends.

EventsDate
Registration startsFeb. 27, 2026
Registration endsMar. 31, 2026
Publication of First selection listApr. 13, 2026
2nd confirmation list (due to vacancy in first list)Apr. 20, 2026
YUVIKA ProgrammeMay 11 - 22, 2026

YUVIKA 2026: Designated Centres

The YUVIKA 2026 programme is planned at seven ISRO centres. It includes the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS) - Dehradun, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) - Thiruvananthapuram, Satish Dhavan Space Centre (SDSC) - Sriharikota, U. R. Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) - Bengaluru, Space Applications Centre (SAC) - Ahmedabad, National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) - Hyderabad, North-Eastern Space Applications Centre (NE-SAC) - Shillong, ISRO Propulsion Complex - Mahendragiri, Regional Remote Sensing Centre (RRSC) - Jodhpur. ISRO mentions that a minimum participation is ensured from each state/union territory (UT).

YUVIKA participants conducting a rocket launch experiment in one of the ISRO centres. (Image Credit: ETV Bharat)
ISRO CentresLocation
Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS)Dehradun
Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC)Thiruvananthapuram
Satish Dhavan Space Centre (SDSC)Sriharikota
U. R. Rao Satellite Centre (URSC)Bengaluru
Space Applications Centre (SAC)Ahmedabad
National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC)Hyderabad
North-Eastern Space Applications Centre (NE-SAC)Shillong
ISRO Propulsion ComplexMahendragiri
Regional Remote Sensing Centre (RRSC)Jodhpur

YUVIKA 2026: Eligibility criteria

The participants of the YUVIKA 2026 will be selected based on the following parameters:

CriteriaPercentage
Marks obtained in Class 8 or the last conducted exam.50%
Performance in the online quiz10%
Participation in science fair/co-curricular activities (school/district/state & above level in the last 3 years)2/5/10%
Prize in Olympiad or equivalent (1 to 3 rank in School / District / State & above level in the last 3 years)2/4/5%
Winners of sports competitions ( 1 to 3 rank in School / District / State & above level in the last 3 years)2/4/5%
Scout and Guides / NCC / NSS Member in the last 3 years5%
Studying in a village / Rural School located in a Panchayat area15%

ISRO highlighted that students studying in Class 9 as of January 1, 2026, in India are also eligible to apply for the programme.

YUVIKA participants observing an Orion SkyQuest XT10 Dobsonian Telescope. (Image Credit: ETV Bharat)

YUVIKA 2026: Expenses and study material

ISRO will reimburse the travel expenses of the selected students. To get reimbursement, students will need to produce the original ticket of travel in their designated ISRO centre. In addition, the expenses of course material, lodging, and boarding, etc, during the entire programme will be borne by the space agency.

