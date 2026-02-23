ETV Bharat / technology

ISRO Announces YUVIKA 2026: Check Important Dates, Eligibility Criteria, Designated Centres

Hyderabad: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced the important dates of its annual event, Young Scientist Programme or Yuva Vigyani Karyakram (YUVIKA) for 2026. The event aims to provide basic knowledge on Space Technology, Space Science, and Space Applications to young students.

Themed as 'Catch them young', the programme is expected to encourage young students to know emerging trends in space science and technology, and motivate them to pursue careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) fields. Let's see the important dates of the upcoming YUVIKA 2026 event.

YUVIKA 2026: Important dates

The online application for the YUVIKA 2026 will commence from February 27, 2026 and continue until March 31, 2026. The space agency will publish the first selection list on April 13, 2026 and the second selection list — if any vacancies are available in the first list — will be produced on April 20, 2026.

The Yuvika 2026 programme will start from May 11, 2026 and continue until May 22, 2026. ISRO mentions that it will be a two-week-long residential event. This means that students will have to stay at the designated location until the programme ends.