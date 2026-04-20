ISRO And TIFR Sign MoU For Scientific Collaboration
The MoU aims for scientific collaboration in the domain of space science, technology and exploration.
By PTI
Published : April 20, 2026 at 7:25 PM IST
New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Monday for scientific collaboration in the domain of space science, technology and exploration.
Under the MoU, the two organisations have established a formal framework for scientific collaboration, providing a structured multi-year partnership on the ground and space-based scientific exploration of outer space.
In a statement, ISRO chairman V Narayanan said the collaboration with the TIFR would facilitate the materialisation of India's target to achieve excellence in space science in the global arena.
The MoU aims to foster a seamless pipeline between academic excellence and space infrastructure, a statement released by the ISRO said. It added that by co-developing indigenous hardware and joint testing facilities, the MoU reduces dependency on foreign entities.
"Furthermore, this collaboration ensures that joint activities will place India at the forefront of global fundamental space science," the ISRO statement said.
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