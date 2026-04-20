ETV Bharat / technology

ISRO And TIFR Sign MoU For Scientific Collaboration

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Monday for scientific collaboration in the domain of space science, technology and exploration.

Under the MoU, the two organisations have established a formal framework for scientific collaboration, providing a structured multi-year partnership on the ground and space-based scientific exploration of outer space.

In a statement, ISRO chairman V Narayanan said the collaboration with the TIFR would facilitate the materialisation of India's target to achieve excellence in space science in the global arena.