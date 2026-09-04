ETV Bharat / technology

'ISRO Alone Cannot Meet Needs Of Country': V Narayanan On Criticism Of Space Sector Privatisation

Speaking to IANS, Narayanan said that India’s space economy and ecosystem must grow to meet the country’s rising demand for satellites and related services.

The comments came after ISRO successfully launched its Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-F17) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, and deployed India's first imaging satellite—Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-05)—in geosynchronous orbit.

Sriharikota: V Narayanan, the Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), on Friday, addressed concerns regarding the increasing role of private players in the country's space sector. Emphasising the need for an overall expansion of the space ecosystem, he said that ISRO alone cannot meet India's growing requirements.

"Right now, we have 56 satellites, but the requirement is for hundreds of satellites,” he said. “Please understand, our country’s space economy has to grow, and the space ecosystem has to grow because ISRO alone cannot meet the needs of the country."

Narayanan said that the government’s reforms were aimed at enabling greater participation, with ISRO providing the necessary support. He reiterated the importance of developing the space sector, with the industry's expansion expected to create numerous job opportunities and stimulate economic growth.

“Therefore, the government has announced space sector reforms, and ISRO is hand-holding these activities. We have to really ensure that the space ecosystem in our country grows. Therefore, we will have a lot of job opportunities, the economy will grow, and more satellites will be produced,” Narayanan said.

Speaking to the media after the launch of EOS-05 aboard GSLV-F17, ISRO Chairman V Narayanan called the mission an important achievement and a moment of pride for the country.

ISRO Chief V Narayanan talks to media after successful launch of Earth Observation Satellite on Friday, Sept 4, 2026. (Source: PTI)

“This mission is a very important mission and a proud moment for every Indian because, for the first time, the heaviest satellite has been lifted by the GSLV Mark II vehicle. The GSLV Mark II vehicle’s capability, when we started, was only 1,536 kg. Today, we have improved the capability by almost 40 per cent, and this is the heaviest satellite lifted by this vehicle,” he said.

During the press conference, Narayanan also gave updates on the Kulasekarapattinam spaceport project and Gaganyaan programme. He said that the construction of the Kulasekarapattinam spaceport is progressing well and is on schedule for completion by March. He also informed that the Gaganyaan programme was progressing as planned, with the first uncrewed mission targeted for this year.