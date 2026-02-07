ETV Bharat / technology

ISM 2.0 To Prioritise Chip Design, Ecosystem Partners, Talent: Vaishnaw

Bengaluru: The India Semiconductor Mission 2.0 will prioritise indigenous chip design, their productisation, attracting ecosystem partners and development of talents, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Saturday. The minister said the government will continue to work on setting up semiconductor manufacturing plants and target to produce chips as small as 2 nanometer node size.

"In Semicon 2.0, the topmost priority will be design companies. Design companies, design startups who can design a product, take it to the market, become the next Qualcomm from India, hopefully get that huge innovation, that entire energy which is there in our startups into deep tech. That will be a focus area," Vaishnaw said. He was speaking at a Qualcomm event here to announce a 2 nanometer chip of the company, which has been co-developed in India.

The government has allocated Rs 1,000 crore for ISM 2.0 for FY 2026-27 with emphasis on industry-led research and training centres to drive technology development and create a future-ready skilled workforce.

The minister said the government will focus on getting the entire ecosystem in the country under ISM 2.0.