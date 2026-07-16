ETV Bharat / technology

Is OnePlus Leaving India After Its Supposed Exit From The US And Europe?

OnePlus will reportedly begin to cease operations in the US and Europe as early as this week (ETV Bharat/ Mohammad Faisal)

As per the report, OnePlus will begin to cease operations in the US and Europe as early as this week. Meanwhile, the plan to expand the shutdown to the rest of the world, including in India, will be done at "some point in 2027".

Hyderabad: Earlier this year, OnePlus India CEO Robin Liu dismissed reports suggesting that OnePlus was planning to shut down its operations in India. However, within months, Liu resigned amidst Oppo Group restructuring, again fanning negative speculations around OnePlus' business in India and the world. Now, a new report from Bloomberg claims that OnePlus is wrapping up its businesses in the US and Europe with plans to pull out from the rest of the world soon, including India. This would leave the brand active only in its home market, China.

Citing a person familiar with the matter, the report highlights that the exit plan is part of a larger restructuring at Oppo. As per the report, the parent company is making these changes to combat the financial challenges in the phone business.

Also, OnePlus's exit from global markets does not come as a shock, as the brand has been struggling on multiple fronts. While its recent devices received positive reviews and praise, the brand lacked momentum in markets where it once was successful, including in the US, Europe, and India. While it was once a favourite among tech enthusiasts and Android smartphone options, its influence has significantly waned in recent years.

OnePlus, once popular among tech enthusiasts, is facing a slowdown (ETV Bharat/ Mohammad Faisal)

Android Headline's earlier claim about OnePlus leaving India came from its analysis of OnePlus' business performance, operational cuts, restructuring, and other factors. To recap, it said that while OnePlus may continue to launch new phones in the near future, it might eventually be absorbed into OPPO or shut down, due to:

Falling sales: OnePlus shipments reportedly dropped by more than 20 per cent from about 17 million units in 2024 to 13–14 million, while parent company OPPO still grew slightly.

OnePlus shipments reportedly dropped by more than 20 per cent from about 17 million units in 2024 to 13–14 million, while parent company OPPO still grew slightly. Weak performance in key markets: In India, OnePlus' market share and premium segment presence declined sharply, and it lost momentum in North America and Western Europe.

In India, OnePlus' market share and premium segment presence declined sharply, and it lost momentum in North America and Western Europe. Operational cutbacks: The report pointed to the closure of OnePlus' US headquarters, reduced European operations, and the end of its partnership with T-Mobile as signs of downsizing.

The report pointed to the closure of OnePlus' US headquarters, reduced European operations, and the end of its partnership with T-Mobile as signs of downsizing. Reduced marketing and cancelled products: It highlighted lower marketing activity and the reported cancellation of devices such as the OnePlus Open 2 and OnePlus 15s.

It highlighted lower marketing activity and the reported cancellation of devices such as the OnePlus Open 2 and OnePlus 15s. Limited impact of OPPO's support: Despite OPPO reportedly investing $14 billion in OnePlus in 2022, it claimed the brand's decline continued, leading to further cost-cutting.

The Bloomberg report claims that Oppo group restructuring also affects Realme. While OnePlus will reportedly remain active only in China, the sister company Realme is said to leave the China market. The publication also mentions that a spokesperson representing Oppo and OnePlus declined to comment on the report.