iQOO Z11x 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo SoC, 7,200mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Offers
The iQOO Z11x 5G is offered in Prismatic Green and Titan Black shades, and comes in three RAM and storage configurations.
Published : March 12, 2026 at 2:43 PM IST
Hyderabad: iQOO, the sub-brand of Vivo, has launched the Z11x 5G in India. It features a 120Hz FHD+ LCD display, a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo chipset, up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, a 50MP dual rear camera setup, and a 7,200mAh battery with 44W wired charging support. It runs Vivo’s OriginOS 6 operating system.
The iQOO Z11x 5G comes with an IP rating, TUV Rheinland certification, military-grade protection, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) features. It is available in two colour options.
iQOO Z11x 5G: Price, availability, offers
The iQOO Z11x 5G comes in three RAM and storage configurations. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 18,999, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage costs Rs 20,999, and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs Rs 22,999. It is offered in Prismatic Green and Titan Black shades.
The iQOO Z11x 5G will be available for sale in India on March 16, 2026, at 12 PM IST via Amazon.
As part of the launch offers, the Chinese phone maker is providing an instant bank discount of up to Rs 2,000 for Axis Bank and SBI Bank credit card holders.
|Variant
|Price
|Colours
|6GB + 128GB
|Rs 18,999
|Titan Black | Prismatic Green
|8GB + 128GB
|Rs 20,999
|8GB + 256GB
|Rs 22,999
iQOO Z11x 5G: Specifications
The iQOO Z11x 5G measures 166.64mm in length, 78.43mm in width, and 8.39mm in thickness. It weighs 219 grams. The handset features a 6.76-inch (2344 X 1080 resolution) LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,200 nits of peak brightness, TUV Rheinland certification for Low Blue Light, upgraded Eye Comfort and protection mode, and more.
It is powered by an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo processor, which has a peak clock speed of up to 2.6GHz. The CPU is paired with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage and up to 8GB of RAM onboard, which can be virtually expanded up to 16GB (8GB RAM + 8GB Virtual RAM).
Full Day. Fully Loaded.— iQOO India (@IqooInd) March 12, 2026
The iQOO Z11x is now LIVE.
Meet the Segment’s Fastest Smartphone* with the Segment’s Biggest Battery**. Make the greatest power move yours. Full day. Fully loaded. Built for smooth scrolling and everything in between.
Starting at ₹17,499.***
Sale… pic.twitter.com/i2AsctStOE
It boasts a dual rear camera setup, featuring a 50MP Sony IMX852 main sensor and a 2MP Bokeh camera. The device has a 32MP front-facing camera. Both the rear and front cameras can record 4K videos at 30 fps, and also capture 4K Video-to-Live Photo.
It packs a 7,200mAh battery with 44W wired fast charging and reverse charging support. Vivo claims that the handset can retain 6 years of its battery health. The device features several AI features like Circle to Search, AI Captions, AI Creation, AI Transcript Assist, and more.
It has an IP68 + IP69 rating for dust and water resistance, and SGS 5-star certified military-grade protection against accidental drops and scratches.
The iQOO Z11x 5G runs OriginOS 6, which has four years of security updates
|Features
|Details
|Display
|120Hz | 6.76-inch FHD+ LCD
|Processor
|MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo
|RAM + storage
|6GB + 128GB
|8GB + 128GB
|8GB + 256GB
|Rear camera
|50MP (main) + 2MP (Bokeh)
|Front camera
|32MP
|Battery
|7,200mAh
|Charging capacity
|44W (wired) | Reverse charging support
|IP rating
|IP68 + IP69
|Operating System (OS)
|OriginOS 6
|OS update and security patches
|4 years of security patches