ETV Bharat / technology

iQOO Z11x 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo SoC, 7,200mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Offers

Hyderabad: iQOO, the sub-brand of Vivo, has launched the Z11x 5G in India. It features a 120Hz FHD+ LCD display, a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo chipset, up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, a 50MP dual rear camera setup, and a 7,200mAh battery with 44W wired charging support. It runs Vivo’s OriginOS 6 operating system.

The iQOO Z11x 5G comes with an IP rating, TUV Rheinland certification, military-grade protection, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) features. It is available in two colour options.

iQOO Z11x 5G: Price, availability, offers

The iQOO Z11x 5G comes in three RAM and storage configurations. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 18,999, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage costs Rs 20,999, and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs Rs 22,999. It is offered in Prismatic Green and Titan Black shades.

The iQOO Z11x 5G will be available for sale in India on March 16, 2026, at 12 PM IST via Amazon.

As part of the launch offers, the Chinese phone maker is providing an instant bank discount of up to Rs 2,000 for Axis Bank and SBI Bank credit card holders.