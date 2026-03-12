iQOO Z11x 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo SoC, 7,200mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Offers

ETV Bharat / technology

The iQOO Z11x 5G is offered in Prismatic Green and Titan Black shades, and comes in three RAM and storage configurations.

iQOO Z11x 5G (Image Credit: iQOO)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : March 12, 2026 at 2:43 PM IST

2 Min Read
Hyderabad: iQOO, the sub-brand of Vivo, has launched the Z11x 5G in India. It features a 120Hz FHD+ LCD display, a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo chipset, up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, a 50MP dual rear camera setup, and a 7,200mAh battery with 44W wired charging support. It runs Vivo’s OriginOS 6 operating system.

The iQOO Z11x 5G comes with an IP rating, TUV Rheinland certification, military-grade protection, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) features. It is available in two colour options.

iQOO Z11x 5G: Price, availability, offers

The iQOO Z11x 5G comes in three RAM and storage configurations. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 18,999, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage costs Rs 20,999, and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs Rs 22,999. It is offered in Prismatic Green and Titan Black shades.

The iQOO Z11x 5G will be available for sale in India on March 16, 2026, at 12 PM IST via Amazon.

As part of the launch offers, the Chinese phone maker is providing an instant bank discount of up to Rs 2,000 for Axis Bank and SBI Bank credit card holders.

VariantPriceColours
6GB + 128GB Rs 18,999Titan Black | Prismatic Green
8GB + 128GBRs 20,999
8GB + 256GBRs 22,999

iQOO Z11x 5G: Specifications

The iQOO Z11x 5G measures 166.64mm in length, 78.43mm in width, and 8.39mm in thickness. It weighs 219 grams. The handset features a 6.76-inch (2344 X 1080 resolution) LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,200 nits of peak brightness, TUV Rheinland certification for Low Blue Light, upgraded Eye Comfort and protection mode, and more.

It is powered by an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo processor, which has a peak clock speed of up to 2.6GHz. The CPU is paired with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage and up to 8GB of RAM onboard, which can be virtually expanded up to 16GB (8GB RAM + 8GB Virtual RAM).

It boasts a dual rear camera setup, featuring a 50MP Sony IMX852 main sensor and a 2MP Bokeh camera. The device has a 32MP front-facing camera. Both the rear and front cameras can record 4K videos at 30 fps, and also capture 4K Video-to-Live Photo.

It packs a 7,200mAh battery with 44W wired fast charging and reverse charging support. Vivo claims that the handset can retain 6 years of its battery health. The device features several AI features like Circle to Search, AI Captions, AI Creation, AI Transcript Assist, and more.

It has an IP68 + IP69 rating for dust and water resistance, and SGS 5-star certified military-grade protection against accidental drops and scratches.

The iQOO Z11x 5G runs OriginOS 6, which has four years of security updates

FeaturesDetails
Display120Hz | 6.76-inch FHD+ LCD
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo
RAM + storage6GB + 128GB
8GB + 128GB
8GB + 256GB
Rear camera 50MP (main) + 2MP (Bokeh)
Front camera32MP
Battery7,200mAh
Charging capacity44W (wired) | Reverse charging support
IP rating IP68 + IP69
Operating System (OS)OriginOS 6
OS update and security patches4 years of security patches
