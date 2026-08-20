ETV Bharat / technology

iQOO Z11 Launched In India Alongside New iQOO Buds: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: iQOO has expanded its Z Series and launched the iQOO Z11 in India. The phone features a 144Hz 3D-curved AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo chipset, up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, a 50MP dual rear camera setup, and a 7,050mAh battery with 44W fast wired charging. It runs OriginOS 6.0 based on Android 16 out of the box.

Along with this, iQOO has also launched the iQOO Buds. It is a true wireless stereo (TWS) that features 10mm moving coil drivers, a dual-microphone setup, AI call noise reduction, and up to 50 hours of battery life with its charging case.

iQOO Z11 and iQOO Buds: Price, availability

The iQOO Z11 comes in four RAM and storage variants. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 34,999, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs 39,999, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 44,999, and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs Rs 49,999. It is offered in Celestial Blue and Aurora Green colours.

The first sale of the iQOO Z11 starts on August 25, 2026, at 12 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), available via iQOO's official website, Reliance Digital, and iQOO and Vivo's official retail stores across India.

As part of launch offers, the Chinese smartphone brand provides an instant discount of up to Rs 4,000 on HDFC and ICICI Bank credit card transactions. Moreover, iQOO offers a No-Cost EMI option for the iQOO Z11 for up to six months.

Variant Original Price Discounted Price 6GB + 128GB Rs 34,999 Rs 31,499 8GB + 128GB Rs 39,999 Rs 35,999 8GB + 256GB Rs 44,999 Rs 40,999 12GB + 256GB Rs 49,999 Rs 45,999

Note: According to iQOO's official website (shop.iqoo.com), the base variant gets an instant discount of Rs 3,500, while other variants receive a discount of Rs 4,000.

The iQOO Buds are priced at Rs 1,899. It is offered in a single Flame Yellow colourway. The new earbuds will be available for purchase on August 24, 2026, at 12 PM (IST) via Amazon.