iQOO Z11 Launched In India Alongside New iQOO Buds: Price, Specifications
iQOO has launched the iQOO Z11 and iQOO Buds in India. The phone comes in four RAM and storage variants.
Published : August 20, 2026 at 2:32 PM IST
Hyderabad: iQOO has expanded its Z Series and launched the iQOO Z11 in India. The phone features a 144Hz 3D-curved AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo chipset, up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, a 50MP dual rear camera setup, and a 7,050mAh battery with 44W fast wired charging. It runs OriginOS 6.0 based on Android 16 out of the box.
Along with this, iQOO has also launched the iQOO Buds. It is a true wireless stereo (TWS) that features 10mm moving coil drivers, a dual-microphone setup, AI call noise reduction, and up to 50 hours of battery life with its charging case.
iQOO Z11 and iQOO Buds: Price, availability
The iQOO Z11 comes in four RAM and storage variants. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 34,999, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs 39,999, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 44,999, and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs Rs 49,999. It is offered in Celestial Blue and Aurora Green colours.
The first sale of the iQOO Z11 starts on August 25, 2026, at 12 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), available via iQOO's official website, Reliance Digital, and iQOO and Vivo's official retail stores across India.
Whether it's a long day or a longer playlist, the iQOO Buds are built to outlast it with 50 hrs of battery life.#iQOO #iQOOBuds pic.twitter.com/MsIoRjyjQE— iQOO India (@IqooInd) August 20, 2026
As part of launch offers, the Chinese smartphone brand provides an instant discount of up to Rs 4,000 on HDFC and ICICI Bank credit card transactions. Moreover, iQOO offers a No-Cost EMI option for the iQOO Z11 for up to six months.
|Variant
|Original Price
|Discounted Price
|6GB + 128GB
|Rs 34,999
|Rs 31,499
|8GB + 128GB
|Rs 39,999
|Rs 35,999
|8GB + 256GB
|Rs 44,999
|Rs 40,999
|12GB + 256GB
|Rs 49,999
|Rs 45,999
Note: According to iQOO's official website (shop.iqoo.com), the base variant gets an instant discount of Rs 3,500, while other variants receive a discount of Rs 4,000.
The iQOO Buds are priced at Rs 1,899. It is offered in a single Flame Yellow colourway. The new earbuds will be available for purchase on August 24, 2026, at 12 PM (IST) via Amazon.
As part of the launch offers, iQOO offers Rs 200 in instant cashback to customers, bringing the effective price down to Rs 1,699.
|Model
|Original Price
|Discounted Price
|iQOO Buds
|Rs 1,899
|Rs 1,699
iQOO Z11: Specifications
The iQOO Z11 measures 164.42 x 75.25 x 7.99mm in dimensions and weighs 199 grams. It features a 6.83-inch 1.5K curved 3D AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 2,000 nits in High Brightness Mode (HBM), SGS Low Blue Light, Low Flicker, and Five-Star Sunlight Display certifications.
The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo chipset, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It is equipped with a 3,800 square mm vapour chamber cooling system, claimed to be the first for the brand's Z series.
New phone. New look. New era. 👀— iQOO India (@IqooInd) August 20, 2026
The #iQOOZ11 brings a completely refreshed design language in two new colors- Aurora Green and Celestial Blue.
New Design Activated. ⚡
Watch Live- https://t.co/gNq6AHRdt5#iQOO #iQOOZ11 #ZSeries pic.twitter.com/9NSIHvIuYK
The handset boasts a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. It carries a 32MP front camera. Both the front and rear cameras support 4K video recording at 30fps.
The device packs a 7,050mAh battery with support for 44W FlashCharge. It has an IP68 + IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.
The iQOO Z11 runs OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. iQOO promises three years of OS upgrades and five years of security updates on the phone.
|Features
|Details
|Display
|144Hz | 6.83-inch 1.5K curved AMOLED
|Processor
|MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo
|RAM + storage
|6GB + 128GB
|8GB + 128GB
|8GB + 256GB
|12GB + 256GB
|Rear camera
|50MP (main) + 8MP (ultra-wide)
|Front camera
|32MP
|Battery
|7,050mAh
|Charging capacity
|44W (wired)
|IP rating
|IP68 + IP69
|Operating System (OS)
|OriginOS 6
|OS update and security patches
OS update: 3 years
Security update: 5 years
iQOO Buds: Specifications
The iQOO Buds have an in-ear design. It features 10mm moving coil drivers, which support AAC and SBC codecs, along with DeepX 4.0 Sound Effects and Spatial Audio. The TWS offers a 20Hz to 20,000Hz frequency range. It offers a dual microphone unit with support for two-ear voice calls.
In terms of connectivity, the iQOO Buds feature Bluetooth 6.1 and dual-channel transmission 2.0 with an open-area connection range of 10 metres. iQOO claims that the TWS offers 42ms gaming latency.
It supports quick pairing with Android devices. The wearable supports double taps, triple taps, and touch-and-hold gesture controls, as well.
Each earbuds of the iQOO Buds pack has a 53mAh battery, while the charging case carries a 525mAh battery. iQOO claims that the TWS offers a total battery life of up to 50 hours with the charging case. Individually, the earbuds deliver a battery life of up to 12 hours. The TWS has an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance.
|Features
|Details
|Driver
|10mm moving coil
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth 6.1 (up to 1 metre range)
|Latency
|42ms (Gaming mode)
|Battery Life
|Up to 12 hours (earbuds) | 50 hours (with case)
|IP rating
|IP54