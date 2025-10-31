ETV Bharat / technology

iQOO Neo 11 With 144Hz Display, Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

The handset comes in five RAM and storage configurations, ranging up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage.

iQOO Neo 11 With 144Hz Display, Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
The iQOO Neo 11 runs OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. (Image Credit: iQOO China)
author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : October 31, 2025 at 4:54 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: iQOO, Vivo’s sub-brand, launched the iQOO Neo 11 in China. It is a gamer-focused handset that features a 144Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, up to 16GB RAM, up to 1TB storage, and a 7,500mAh battery with 100W charging support. It runs OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. The handset has IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

iQOO Neo 11: Price and availability

The iQOO Neo 11 starts at CNY 2,599 (around Rs 32,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model, CNY 2,999 (around Rs 37,000) for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant, CNY 2,899 (around Rs 36,000) for the 16GB RAM + 256GB storage model, CNY 3,299 (around Rs 41,000) for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant, and CNY 3,799 (around Rs 47,000) for the 16GB RAM + 1TB storage model.

It comes in four colours: Facing the Wind, Glowing White, Pixel Orange, and Shadow Black (translated from Chinese).

RAM + StoragePrice
12GB + 256GBCNY 2,599
12GB + 512GB CNY 2,999
16GB + 256GB CNY 2,899
16GB + 512GBCNY 3,299
16GB + 1TBCNY 3,799

iQOO Neo 11: Specifications

The iQOO Neo 11 features a 6.82-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate, 510 ppi pixel density, 2,592Hz PWM dimming, and 3,200Hz touch sampling rate. It comes equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The handset features an 8K vapour chamber for thermal management.

The device boasts a dual rear camera setup featuring a 50MP main camera with an f/1.88 aperture and OIS support, and an 8MP ultrawide camera with an f/2.2 aperture. It features a 16MP camera with an f/2.45 aperture at the front.

The smartphone houses a 7,500mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support. It runs OriginOS 6 based on Android 16.

In addition to this, the iQOO Neo 11 features 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, NFC, GNSS, QZSS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone has an ultrasonic 3D fingerprint sensor. It carries an IP68 + IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

FeaturesDetails
Display144Hz | 6.82-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED
ProcessorSnapdragon 8 Elite
Rear camera50MP main + 8MP ultrawide
Front camera16MP
Battery7,500mAh
Charging capacity100W
Operating system (OS)OriginOS 6 based on Android 16
Also Read: Vivo X300 Series With MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC, OriginOS 6 Launched Globally: Price, Specifications

TAGGED:

IQOO NEO 11 PRICE
IQOO NEO 11 SPECIFICATIONS
IQOO NEO 11 AVAILABILITY
IQOO
IQOO NEO 11

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Will New Component In Ancient Indian Ancestry Throw Genomic Research Into South Asian History Wide Open?

Drone Didi Of Varanasi: How A Homemaker Neetu Rai Took To Tech & Became A Role Model For Rural Women

Between Planning And Practice: India's Transit-Oriented Development Impasse

From The Ground: Bihar Man Who Once Presided Naxal 'Courts' Hopes For Change

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.