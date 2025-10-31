iQOO Neo 11 With 144Hz Display, Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
The handset comes in five RAM and storage configurations, ranging up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage.
Published : October 31, 2025 at 4:54 PM IST
Hyderabad: iQOO, Vivo’s sub-brand, launched the iQOO Neo 11 in China. It is a gamer-focused handset that features a 144Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, up to 16GB RAM, up to 1TB storage, and a 7,500mAh battery with 100W charging support. It runs OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. The handset has IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.
iQOO Neo 11: Price and availability
The iQOO Neo 11 starts at CNY 2,599 (around Rs 32,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model, CNY 2,999 (around Rs 37,000) for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant, CNY 2,899 (around Rs 36,000) for the 16GB RAM + 256GB storage model, CNY 3,299 (around Rs 41,000) for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant, and CNY 3,799 (around Rs 47,000) for the 16GB RAM + 1TB storage model.
It comes in four colours: Facing the Wind, Glowing White, Pixel Orange, and Shadow Black (translated from Chinese).
|RAM + Storage
|Price
|12GB + 256GB
|CNY 2,599
|12GB + 512GB
|CNY 2,999
|16GB + 256GB
|CNY 2,899
|16GB + 512GB
|CNY 3,299
|16GB + 1TB
|CNY 3,799
iQOO Neo 11: Specifications
The iQOO Neo 11 features a 6.82-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate, 510 ppi pixel density, 2,592Hz PWM dimming, and 3,200Hz touch sampling rate. It comes equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The handset features an 8K vapour chamber for thermal management.
The device boasts a dual rear camera setup featuring a 50MP main camera with an f/1.88 aperture and OIS support, and an 8MP ultrawide camera with an f/2.2 aperture. It features a 16MP camera with an f/2.45 aperture at the front.
The smartphone houses a 7,500mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support. It runs OriginOS 6 based on Android 16.
In addition to this, the iQOO Neo 11 features 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, NFC, GNSS, QZSS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone has an ultrasonic 3D fingerprint sensor. It carries an IP68 + IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.
|Features
|Details
|Display
|144Hz | 6.82-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED
|Processor
|Snapdragon 8 Elite
|Rear camera
|50MP main + 8MP ultrawide
|Front camera
|16MP
|Battery
|7,500mAh
|Charging capacity
|100W
|Operating system (OS)
|OriginOS 6 based on Android 16