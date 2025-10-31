ETV Bharat / technology

iQOO Neo 11 With 144Hz Display, Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: iQOO, Vivo’s sub-brand, launched the iQOO Neo 11 in China. It is a gamer-focused handset that features a 144Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, up to 16GB RAM, up to 1TB storage, and a 7,500mAh battery with 100W charging support. It runs OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. The handset has IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

iQOO Neo 11: Price and availability

The iQOO Neo 11 starts at CNY 2,599 (around Rs 32,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model, CNY 2,999 (around Rs 37,000) for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant, CNY 2,899 (around Rs 36,000) for the 16GB RAM + 256GB storage model, CNY 3,299 (around Rs 41,000) for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant, and CNY 3,799 (around Rs 47,000) for the 16GB RAM + 1TB storage model.

It comes in four colours: Facing the Wind, Glowing White, Pixel Orange, and Shadow Black (translated from Chinese).