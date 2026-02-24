iQOO 15R With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC, 7,600mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications
iQOO 15R comes in 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 12GB + 512GB storage options.
Published : February 24, 2026 at 1:00 PM IST
Hyderabad: Vivo’s sub-brand, iQOO, has launched the 15R handset in India. It features a 120Hz AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, a 50MP dual rear camera setup, and a 7,600mAh battery with 100W FlashCharge support. The device runs on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. It is worth noting that the iQOO 15R is the first handset in the brand’s R Series, which aims to deliver performance-oriented smartphones. In India, the iQOO 15R rivals other mid-range flagships like the OnePlus 15R, Realme 16 Pro Plus, and the Vivo V70.
iQOO 15R: Price, availability, offers
The iQOO 15R comes in xx RAM and storage configurations. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs 44,999, the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs Rs 47,999, and the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage is priced at Rs 52,999. It is offered in Triumph Silver and Dark Knight colours.
The iQOO 15R is available for purchase via iQOO’s official website and Amazon.
As part of the launch offers, the Chinese smartphone maker provides an instant bank discount of Rs 4,000 for HDFC Bank and Axis Bank credit, debit, and EMI transactions. In addition, the company is also bundling an iQOO/Vivo True Wireless Stereo (TWS) worth Rs 1,899 with its purchase.
This brings down the prices of the 8GB + 256GB to Rs 40,999, 12GB + 256GB to Rs 43,999, and 12GB + 512GB to Rs 48,999.
|Variant
|Original Price
|Discounted Price
|8GB + 256GB
|Rs 44,999
|Rs 40,999
|12GB + 256GB
|Rs 47,999
|Rs 43,999
|12GB + 512GB
|Rs 52,999
|Rs 48,999
iQOO 15R: Specifications
The iQOO 15R measures 157.61mm in length, 74.42mm in width, and 7.9mm in thickness. It weighs 202 grams for the Dark Knight variant and 206 grams for the Triumph Silver model. The phone features a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 5,000 nits of local peak brightness, 360Hz of touch sampling rate for gaming, and more.
It is powered by a 3nm octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, which is mated with the Q2 supercomputing chip and a network enhancement chip. The CPU is mated with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. iQOO claims that the device has achieved an AnTuTu benchmark score of more than 3.5 million points. The handset also features a 6.5K IceCore Vapour Chamber Cooling system for thermal management.
It boasts a dual rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP Sony LYT-700V primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens. The phone has a 32MP front camera.
It houses a 7,600mAh silicon anode battery with 100W FlashCharge support. The device runs on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16, which comes with 4 years of operating system (OS) upgrades and 6 years of security updates.
|Features
|Details
|Display
|144Hz | xx-inch AMOLED
|Processor
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
|RAM + storage
|8GB + 256GB
|12GB + 256GB
|12GB + 512GB
|Rear camera
|50MP (main) + 8MP (ultra-wide)
|Front camera
|32MP
|Battery
|7,600mAh
|Charging capacity
|100W FlashCharge
|Operating System (OS)
|OriginOS 6 based on Android 16
|OS update
|4 years OS upgrade | 6 years security updates