iQOO 15R With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC, 7,600mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications

iQOO 15R is available for purchase on the iQOO India Shop and Amazon. ( Image Credit: iQOO Global )

Hyderabad: Vivo’s sub-brand, iQOO, has launched the 15R handset in India. It features a 120Hz AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, a 50MP dual rear camera setup, and a 7,600mAh battery with 100W FlashCharge support. The device runs on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. It is worth noting that the iQOO 15R is the first handset in the brand’s R Series, which aims to deliver performance-oriented smartphones. In India, the iQOO 15R rivals other mid-range flagships like the OnePlus 15R, Realme 16 Pro Plus, and the Vivo V70.

iQOO 15R: Price, availability, offers

The iQOO 15R comes in xx RAM and storage configurations. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs 44,999, the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs Rs 47,999, and the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage is priced at Rs 52,999. It is offered in Triumph Silver and Dark Knight colours.

The iQOO 15R is available for purchase via iQOO’s official website and Amazon.

As part of the launch offers, the Chinese smartphone maker provides an instant bank discount of Rs 4,000 for HDFC Bank and Axis Bank credit, debit, and EMI transactions. In addition, the company is also bundling an iQOO/Vivo True Wireless Stereo (TWS) worth Rs 1,899 with its purchase.

This brings down the prices of the 8GB + 256GB to Rs 40,999, 12GB + 256GB to Rs 43,999, and 12GB + 512GB to Rs 48,999.