iQOO 15 Teased, Expected To Be Launched In November 2025: Specifications, Features
The Chinese version of the handset includes an AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, 7,000mAh battery, and more.
Published : October 27, 2025 at 1:41 PM IST
Hyderabad: Chinese phone maker iQOO will launch the iQOO 15 smartphone soon in India. Nipun Maurya, the company's India CEO, teased the upcoming handset via an X post. It has already made its debut in China and is expected to be the successor of the iQOO 13 in India, which was launched in December last year.
According to the China-spec model, the upcoming iQOO 15 is expected to feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, suspended deco design, and a 7,000mAh battery in India. In addition to this, the handset is also expected to run the latest OriginOS 6 operating system, which is expected to feature Dynamic Glow that will have smoother effects and a new user interface (UI) experience.
iQOO 15 Launch
The X post shared by Maurya showcases a spinwheel with changing dates, but the month remains unchanged, indicating that iQOO 15 will launch in November. If one looks closely, then the spinwheel stops at 27, pointing out that the upcoming handset might launch on November 27, 2025.
Drop your guesses! 👇🏻#BeTheGOAT #iQOO15 pic.twitter.com/wxnvaxYNII— Nipun Marya (@nipunmarya) October 26, 2025
Similarly, Maurya also shared another X post that showcases information on the new OriginOS 6’s design language. It highlights Dynamic Glow, which will offer a redesigned user interface for the homepage, lock screen, and apps.
The OriginOS 6 is already available in China, which resembles Apple’s new Liquid Glass design. It features circular app icons and widgets with curved edges. It includes real-time blur upgrade, progressive blur, and stacked notifications. The Atomic Island is inspired by Apple’s Dynamic Island, which provides users with real-time alerts and can also be used to start or stop a stopwatch, control music playback, and more.
Meet the Dynamic Glow: stunning lights, smooth effects, and a sleek new feel. #OriginOS6 #iQOO pic.twitter.com/13Q4T5I9i3— Nipun Marya (@nipunmarya) October 26, 2025
iQOO 15: Specifications and features
The Indian spec of the iQOO 15 is still under wraps, but according to the Chinese version, the handset features a 6.85-inch Samsung M14 AMOLED display. It supports 2K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and 508 ppi pixel density.
The handset is powered by a 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with an Adreno 840 GPU. The CPU comes mated with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.
In terms of optics, the iQOO 15 boasts a triple rear camera setup. It includes a 50MP main camera, a 50MP periscope telephoto sensor with 100x digital zoom, and a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens. The phone has a 32MP front-facing camera.
It packs a 7,000mAh battery with 100W of wired and 40W wireless fast charging support. The smartphone runs OriginOS 6 based on Android 16.