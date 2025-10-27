ETV Bharat / technology

iQOO 15 Teased, Expected To Be Launched In November 2025: Specifications, Features

After its official launch, the iQOO 15 will be successor to the iQOO 13 in India. ( Image Credit: IQOO )

Hyderabad: Chinese phone maker iQOO will launch the iQOO 15 smartphone soon in India. Nipun Maurya, the company's India CEO, teased the upcoming handset via an X post. It has already made its debut in China and is expected to be the successor of the iQOO 13 in India, which was launched in December last year.

According to the China-spec model, the upcoming iQOO 15 is expected to feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, suspended deco design, and a 7,000mAh battery in India. In addition to this, the handset is also expected to run the latest OriginOS 6 operating system, which is expected to feature Dynamic Glow that will have smoother effects and a new user interface (UI) experience.

iQOO 15 Launch

The X post shared by Maurya showcases a spinwheel with changing dates, but the month remains unchanged, indicating that iQOO 15 will launch in November. If one looks closely, then the spinwheel stops at 27, pointing out that the upcoming handset might launch on November 27, 2025.

Similarly, Maurya also shared another X post that showcases information on the new OriginOS 6’s design language. It highlights Dynamic Glow, which will offer a redesigned user interface for the homepage, lock screen, and apps.