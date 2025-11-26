ETV Bharat / technology

iQOO 15 With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chipset, 144Hz AMOLED Display Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: iQOO has launched the iQOO 15 in India. It features a 144Hz AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB storage, a 50MP triple rear camera, and a 7,000mAh battery with 100W charging support. It runs on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. The handset has a single-layer VC cooling system for thermal management.

It is worth noting that the iQOO 15 was launched in China last month and is the successor to the iQOO 13, launched in December 2024.

iQOO 15: Price, availability

The iQOO 15 comes in a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant priced at Rs 72,999, and a 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model, which costs Rs 79,999. It is available in two colour options: Black (Alpha Edition) and White (Legend Edition).

As part of the launch offer, the iQOO 15 gets an instant bank discount of Rs 7,000 and an additional coupon discount of Rs 1,000, making the effective price of both variants to Rs 64,999 and Rs 71,999, respectively. Customers can also avail an exchange offer of Rs 7,000.

The first sale of the iQOO 15 for Priority Pass users will start from November 27, 2025, at 12 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), and others can purchase the device on December 1, 2025, at 12 PM IST, which will be available via the iQOO’s official website, Amazon, authorised retail and Vivo exclusive stores.