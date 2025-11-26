iQOO 15 With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chipset, 144Hz AMOLED Display Launched In India: Price, Specifications
The iQOO 15 is the successor of the iQOO 13 in India, which was launched in December last year.
Published : November 26, 2025 at 1:26 PM IST
Hyderabad: iQOO has launched the iQOO 15 in India. It features a 144Hz AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB storage, a 50MP triple rear camera, and a 7,000mAh battery with 100W charging support. It runs on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. The handset has a single-layer VC cooling system for thermal management.
It is worth noting that the iQOO 15 was launched in China last month and is the successor to the iQOO 13, launched in December 2024.
iQOO 15: Price, availability
The iQOO 15 comes in a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant priced at Rs 72,999, and a 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model, which costs Rs 79,999. It is available in two colour options: Black (Alpha Edition) and White (Legend Edition).
As part of the launch offer, the iQOO 15 gets an instant bank discount of Rs 7,000 and an additional coupon discount of Rs 1,000, making the effective price of both variants to Rs 64,999 and Rs 71,999, respectively. Customers can also avail an exchange offer of Rs 7,000.
The first sale of the iQOO 15 for Priority Pass users will start from November 27, 2025, at 12 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), and others can purchase the device on December 1, 2025, at 12 PM IST, which will be available via the iQOO’s official website, Amazon, authorised retail and Vivo exclusive stores.
The GOAT of performance smartphones is here.— iQOO India (@IqooInd) November 26, 2025
Presenting the all-new iQOO 15, engineered with breakthrough speed, flagship power, and next-level innovation, now revealed at an incredible starting price of ₹64,999*.
The future of performance is officially in your hands.… pic.twitter.com/UNSLSKxacJ
iQOO 15: Specifications
The iQOO 15 measures 8.17mm in thickness and weighs up to 220 grams for the Legend variant with a glass back panel and 216.2 grams for the Alpha Black model with a fibreglass back panel. It features a 6.85-inch Samsung 2K resolution M14 LEAD OLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate, 2600 nits (HBM) peak brightness, and Dolby Vision support. The handset is powered by a 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and paired with a Q3 Supercomputing chip, which offers PC-grade ray tracing technology to the handset.
It comes coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. iQOO claims that the phone’s CPU has scored 40 lakh points in the AnTuTu benchmark testing. The company has also integrated its first Game Livestreaming Assistant into the device.
It also claimed that the iQOO 15 features India’s largest single-layer VC cooling system with an area of 8000 mm².
The new smartphone boasts a triple rear camera setup featuring a 50MP Sony IMX921 primary camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) support, a 50MP Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto sensor with 3x optical, 3.7x lossless and 10x digital zoom capabilities, and a 50MP ultrawide camera. On the front, the iQOO 15 sports a 32MP with a 90-degree field of view (FOV).
The device packs a 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery with 100W wired and 40W wireless fast charging support. It runs on OriginOS 6, based on Android 16, which comes with five Android OS upgrades and seven years of security updates. The handset has an IP68 + IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.
|Category
|Specifications
|Display
|144HZ| 6.85-inch Samsung M14 8T LTPO AMOLED 2K resolution
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
|Enhanced Performance
|GPU 23% better, Ray Tracing 25% better, Single-core 20% better, Multi-core 17% better, NPU 37% better
|Cooling System
|8K VC Cooling System (8,000 mm square area) Monster Halo lighting (below the camera module)
|RAM and storage
|Up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage
|Rear Camera
|Front Camera
|32 MP (90° FOV)
|Video recording
|Up to 4K @ 60 fps
|Operating system (OS)
|OriginOS 6, based on Android 16
|OS Support
|5 Android OS upgrades + 7 years of security updates
|AI camera features
|AI Visual + Reflection Erase (in Standard, Portrait, Landscape modes)
|Battery
|7,000 mAh Silicon-Carbon battery 100W wired + 40W wireless charging
|IP rating
|IP68 + IP69 dust & water resistance Thickness: 8.17 mm
|Weight
|Alpha Black (fibreglass): 216.2 g Legend (glass): 220 g