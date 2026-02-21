ETV Bharat / technology

iPhone Users May Soon Stream Apple TV Content On Car Screens With Apple CarPlay

The AirPlay Video in the Car was first announced at the Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in 2025. ( Image Credit: Apple Developer )

Hyderabad: Apple may soon allow iPhone users to stream and watch Apple TV content directly on CarPlay-supported car screens. The feature, called AirPlay Video in the Car, was first announced at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in 2025 and has yet to be officially launched. However, the feature has now been spotted in the recent iOS 26.4 public beta, indicating that the Cupertino-based tech giant might soon release it to the public.

AirPlay Video in the Car: How the feature works

According to Apple CarPlay's webpage for developers, first spotted by OneJailbreak, the feature enables users to watch videos from their iPhone directly on their CarPlay-supported infotainment display. However, the integration of AirPlay Video in the Car goes beyond simple screen mirroring. The feature will only work when the user's vehicle is not in motion, meaning users would be able to enjoy the feature when the car is parked.

The feature will not roll out automatically to all vehicles. Car manufacturers will need to update their infotainment systems to support both CarPlay and AirPlay video integration before their customers can access it.