iPhone Users May Soon Stream Apple TV Content On Car Screens With Apple CarPlay
The AirPlay Video in the Car feature enables iPhone users to watch Apple TV content on their infotainment displays that support CarPlay.
Published : February 21, 2026 at 3:54 PM IST
Hyderabad: Apple may soon allow iPhone users to stream and watch Apple TV content directly on CarPlay-supported car screens. The feature, called AirPlay Video in the Car, was first announced at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in 2025 and has yet to be officially launched. However, the feature has now been spotted in the recent iOS 26.4 public beta, indicating that the Cupertino-based tech giant might soon release it to the public.
AirPlay Video in the Car: How the feature works
According to Apple CarPlay's webpage for developers, first spotted by OneJailbreak, the feature enables users to watch videos from their iPhone directly on their CarPlay-supported infotainment display. However, the integration of AirPlay Video in the Car goes beyond simple screen mirroring. The feature will only work when the user's vehicle is not in motion, meaning users would be able to enjoy the feature when the car is parked.
The feature will not roll out automatically to all vehicles. Car manufacturers will need to update their infotainment systems to support both CarPlay and AirPlay video integration before their customers can access it.
CarPlay-supported car screens would also include a dedicated Apple TV interface that functions like a standalone app. With this, users will be able to resume content that they were already watching on their iPhone and start new episodes directly from the car's display.
The iOS 26.4 public beta update is also said to introduce support for voice-based conversational apps within CarPlay. However, this support is expected to come with limitations, as Apple is unlikely to allow third-party AI applications to be activated via a hot keyword such as "Hey Siri" within CarPlay. This means that users may need to open such apps manually before interacting with them.
Apple has not yet released an exact launch date for the AirPlay Video in the Car feature. It is expected that it will be rolled out in the final phase of the iOS 24.6 update.