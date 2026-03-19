ETV Bharat / technology

iPhone Spyware 'Darksword' Found On Ukrainian Websites, Putting Millions Of Devices At Risk

Hyderabad: Cybersecurity researchers have discovered a sophisticated spyware tool named Darksword targeting Apple iPhones, which was found hosted on dozens of websites in Ukraine. The new spyware tool is capable of stealing personal data and cryptocurrency wallet information from potentially hundreds of millions of devices that still run older versions of iOS. The findings were published in coordinated analyses by cybersecurity firms Lookout and iVerify, alongside Alphabet's Google.

The discovery marks the second such iPhone spyware uncovered this month, following the disclosure of a separate tool called "Coruna" on March 3, 2026, where researchers confirmed that Darksword malware was also found hosted on the same servers.

Darksword: Scope and Targets

Google said its researchers observed multiple commercial vendors and suspected state-linked hackers deploying Darksword in distinct campaigns targeting users in Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Malaysia, and Ukraine. Campaigns in Malaysia and Turkey were linked to Turkish commercial surveillance vendor PARS Defence.

According to iVerify and Lookout, the malware affected those iPhone users who ran their devices on iOS versions 18.4 to 18.6.2. It was delivered to them via malware-affected Ukrainian websites.