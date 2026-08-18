Apple iPhone Fold Could Initially Be Available Only In The US Market: Report
iPhone Fold, Apple's first foldable smartphone, could face a delay in retail availability due to problems in supply chains, testing, and pricing, per Channel News.
Published : August 18, 2026 at 12:37 PM IST
Hyderabad: Apple is expected to launch its first foldable iPhone, purportedly named iPhone Fold, along with the iPhone 18 Series, in September this year. However, a major China-based supplier has confirmed that the foldable could not hit the market. According to a report by Channel News — an Australian news outlet — the supplier says Apple is struggling with supply chains, testing, and pricing problems over the iPhone Fold, and the Australian market could face delays for months to receive the device for retail.
As per the Chinese supplier, the delay for the iPhone Fold is "primarily down to supply and pricing issues", adding "we believe the Company is also having testing issues with production models that have already been built".
The publication notes the Australian carriers and a major retailer have confirmed the delay in the country. They say that the iPhone Fold will not be available for retail when the next-generation iPhone 18 Series lands locally.
The upcoming foldable will be initially rolled out in the United States (US), followed by key markets including China.
Similarly, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that Apple will not launch the iPhone Fold along with the iPhone 18 Series in all markets due to limited supply. The analyst said the foldable's launch could mimic that of iPhone X, debuted in September 2017, which did not hit the stores until later.
In addition, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, in a live Q&A, claimed there is "no doubt" the Fold will be released after the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max ship in September this year.
iPhone Fold's price not to be revealed at launch
The report says Apple is not expected to reveal the pricing for the Fold at the September launch event. It is tipped to cost significantly higher than current iPhone models due to component crises. In Australia, the iPhone Fold's price is tipped to be $700 more expensive than the Samsung Galaxy Fold 8, which currently retails at $2,699 for the 12GB + 256GB variant.
Apart from this, the report also notes that questions have been raised over Apple Fold's design after the company's designers saw the quality of its first passport-sized Fold 8.
Will iPhone Fold's India launch be delayed?
The availability of the iPhone Fold in India is unclear. If Channel News' report turns out to be true, with a delayed rollout and limited production units, the upcoming foldable's retail availability will be affected in the country.