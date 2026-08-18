ETV Bharat / technology

Apple iPhone Fold Could Initially Be Available Only In The US Market: Report

Hyderabad: Apple is expected to launch its first foldable iPhone, purportedly named iPhone Fold, along with the iPhone 18 Series, in September this year. However, a major China-based supplier has confirmed that the foldable could not hit the market. According to a report by Channel News — an Australian news outlet — the supplier says Apple is struggling with supply chains, testing, and pricing problems over the iPhone Fold, and the Australian market could face delays for months to receive the device for retail.

As per the Chinese supplier, the delay for the iPhone Fold is "primarily down to supply and pricing issues", adding "we believe the Company is also having testing issues with production models that have already been built".

The publication notes the Australian carriers and a major retailer have confirmed the delay in the country. They say that the iPhone Fold will not be available for retail when the next-generation iPhone 18 Series lands locally.

The upcoming foldable will be initially rolled out in the United States (US), followed by key markets including China.

Similarly, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that Apple will not launch the iPhone Fold along with the iPhone 18 Series in all markets due to limited supply. The analyst said the foldable's launch could mimic that of iPhone X, debuted in September 2017, which did not hit the stores until later.

In addition, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, in a live Q&A, claimed there is "no doubt" the Fold will be released after the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max ship in September this year.