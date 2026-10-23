ETV Bharat / technology

The Secret Behind Apple iPhone Duo's Crease-Less Fold Look Is No Bigger Than A Thin Film

Apple iPhone Duo is priced from Rs 2,99,900 for the 256GB vairant. ( Image Credit: Apple )

Hyderabad: Apple's first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, is available for sale starting today, Friday, October 23, 2026. The pre-orders for this foldable device started on October 16, more than a month after its official launch in India and the global market.

Ice Universe, a prominent tech leaker, shared a video on X, which shows that a person peels off a thin matte-finished layer from iPhone Duo's inner display. After its removal, the video presents that the inner screen was glossy, wrinkly, and uneven, just like any Android foldable smartphone.

Before the launch of the Duo, there was skepticism about the device's display. This is because almost every Android foldable handset has a slight crease in between the display, reducing the aesthetics of the screen. Even the Duo was thought to feature one, but many reports highlighted that Apple's first foldable handset will not have a crease between its inner display. Those reports turned out to be true, as Apple has optically masked the crease better than Android foldable devices. The secret for hiding Duo's crease is the application of a matte-finished nano-texture layer on top of the inner display, the same layer seen in Ice Universe's X video. This makes the content on the foldable look like paper and fairly reduces reflections. Upon launch, everyone was stunned, as the foldable virtually did not have a crease in its inner display. The phone's fluid opening animation complemented the screen.