The Secret Behind Apple iPhone Duo's Crease-Less Fold Look Is No Bigger Than A Thin Film
A video shared on X shows how Apple is virtually able to hide the crease created between its foldable phone, the iPhone Duo.
Published : October 23, 2026 at 3:03 PM IST
Hyderabad: Apple's first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, is available for sale starting today, Friday, October 23, 2026. The pre-orders for this foldable device started on October 16, more than a month after its official launch in India and the global market.
Ice Universe, a prominent tech leaker, shared a video on X, which shows that a person peels off a thin matte-finished layer from iPhone Duo's inner display. After its removal, the video presents that the inner screen was glossy, wrinkly, and uneven, just like any Android foldable smartphone.
Unbelievable! The iPhone Duo's display has been hiding a shocking secret! Someone finally dared to peel off the matte film covering the iPhone Duo's display, and what they discovered was astonishing. With the film removed, the screen underneath looks surprisingly uneven, with visible bumps, ripples, and even wrinkles!— Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) October 22, 2026
Before the launch of the Duo, there was skepticism about the device's display. This is because almost every Android foldable handset has a slight crease in between the display, reducing the aesthetics of the screen. Even the Duo was thought to feature one, but many reports highlighted that Apple's first foldable handset will not have a crease between its inner display. Those reports turned out to be true, as Apple has optically masked the crease better than Android foldable devices.
The secret for hiding Duo's crease is the application of a matte-finished nano-texture layer on top of the inner display, the same layer seen in Ice Universe's X video. This makes the content on the foldable look like paper and fairly reduces reflections.
Upon launch, everyone was stunned, as the foldable virtually did not have a crease in its inner display. The phone's fluid opening animation complemented the screen.
However, the drawback of the matte nano-texture layer is that colours are less vibrant, and blacks do not appear to be as deep as on a glossy foldable screen like the one found on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8.
Earlier this month, Apple announced that it would offer nano-texture replacements for the iPhone Duo in India. A fee of Rs 5,900 is to be paid for replacing a damaged nano-texture cover layer. However, customers who have an active AppleCare+ plan can get the damaged layer replaced for Rs 1,900.
Moreover, ahead of the iPhone Duo's retail sale, attention was drawn to Apple's per-customer purchase limit on its online store, Apple Store, in India. A customer can now purchase a maximum of two iPhone units per order. This rule has been implemented across Apple's entire iPhone lineup, from older devices to the latest iPhone 18 Series and the foldable iPhone Duo.
The limit prevents a customer from purchasing more than two devices in a single transaction, even if they mix and match different iPhone models.
There is no official reason for this restriction, but it is believed that the tech giant wants to prevent bulk buying by resellers and manage early stock allocation for high demand devices.