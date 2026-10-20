ETV Bharat / technology

iPhone Duo Launch Day Sales Reportedly Limited To Pre-Order Customers

Due to shortage caused by production quality standards, many customers may have to wait until January 2027 for delivery. ( Image Credit: Apple )

Hyderabad: Buyers of Apple's new foldable phone, the iPhone Duo, face another problem. Earlier reports spoke of delays in production and trouble meeting quality standards. Now a new report says people without a pre-order will not be able to buy the phone in stores on October 23, 2026.

According to MacRumors, Apple Store staff have been told to inform customers visiting on October 23 that the iPhone Duo is not available for walk-in purchase. Staff have also been asked to discourage people without pre-orders from coming to the store.

Walk-in sales closed Customers who pre-ordered Apple's first foldable iPhone on October 16 and received a store pickup slot are being asked to check online for pickup availability on October 24. However, these instructions may change depending on the market and demand. In India, initial pre-orders placed during the first wave will still ship on October 23. However, due to severe supply shortages, delivery timelines for newly placed orders on Apple's official website have already slipped to late January 2027. Third-party retailers such as Croma are promising shipping on October 29, but only for the 256GB version, which is currently in stock.