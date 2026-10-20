iPhone Duo Launch Day Sales Reportedly Limited To Pre-Order Customers
Apple's first foldable phone, the iPhone Duo, will not be sold to walk-in buyers on launch day, as stock is limited to people who pre-ordered.
Published : October 20, 2026 at 2:43 PM IST
Hyderabad: Buyers of Apple's new foldable phone, the iPhone Duo, face another problem. Earlier reports spoke of delays in production and trouble meeting quality standards. Now a new report says people without a pre-order will not be able to buy the phone in stores on October 23, 2026.
According to MacRumors, Apple Store staff have been told to inform customers visiting on October 23 that the iPhone Duo is not available for walk-in purchase. Staff have also been asked to discourage people without pre-orders from coming to the store.
Walk-in sales closed
Customers who pre-ordered Apple's first foldable iPhone on October 16 and received a store pickup slot are being asked to check online for pickup availability on October 24. However, these instructions may change depending on the market and demand.
In India, initial pre-orders placed during the first wave will still ship on October 23. However, due to severe supply shortages, delivery timelines for newly placed orders on Apple's official website have already slipped to late January 2027.
Third-party retailers such as Croma are promising shipping on October 29, but only for the 256GB version, which is currently in stock.
Long wait even for pre-orders
When the pre-order window opened on October 16, many people around the world struggled to place an order. Some received a delivery or store pickup date for launch day, but most must wait until November, and some until January 2027. Those who planned to walk into a store to avoid a long wait may now have to wait longer.
Earlier reports said Apple planned a big showcase at its flagship stores on launch day. Demo units were to be on display, and a spotlight table would let visitors try opening and closing the iPhone Duo.
Why is production struggling?
In mid-September, final assembly yields were only slightly above 60 per cent. Apple's strict quality rules are making life hard for its manufacturing partners, as this is their first foldable device. These partners have asked Apple to relax the standards a little so that production can run smoothly.
This is why the iPhone Duo sold out so quickly on October 16. Apple is already advising customers who did not manage to pre-order the phone not to visit stores.