ETV Bharat / technology

Over 100,000 Apps Now Ready For Apple's iPhone Duo With Thousands More Added Daily

Hyderabad: Apple has made more than thousands of apps ready for the iPhone Duo, its first foldable iPhone. According to MacRumors, the company's Vice President Susan Prescott said, "It's been wonderful to see how quickly developers have embraced iPhone Duo," and Apple is grateful for their creativity and innovation. She noted that over 100,000 apps are built for the iPhone Duo, live on the App Store, and added every day, solving the problem of many popular apps not being optimised.

The iPhone Duo went on sale last month. Prescott says, during that month, thousands of developers joined workshops held by the company in 19 cities around the world to have a hands-on experience of the foldable iPhone with the optimised apps.

She added that "Today there are well over 100,000 apps built for iPhone Duo already live on the App Store, and thousands of optimised apps are being added to the store each day."

The iPhone Duo went on sale last month. Prescott says, during that month, thousands of developers joined workshops held by Apple in 19 cities around the world to have a hands-on experience of the foldable iPhone with the optimised apps.

She added that the company is excited to "see the pace of updates continue to accelerate as more and more apps optimise for iPhone Duo."

What does 'optimised' mean?

The 100,000 apps are built with the iOS 27.1 SDK or a later version. These apps fill both the inner and the outer screen of the phone. Their controls also sit correctly in the status bar at the top.

Apps that are fully optimised carry a Made for iPhone Duo badge on their App Store page, which makes them easy to spot.

Which apps are ready?

Several well-known apps have been updated recently. These include Microsoft Excel, OneNote, PowerPoint and Word. Etsy, Goodnotes, Halide Mark III, NBA, NHL, and Zoom are also on the list.