ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Reportedly Tests iPhone Duo 2 With Under-Display Face ID And Action Button

The purported iPhone Duo 2 could feature under-display Face ID, Action button, better cameras, and larger inner display, compared to the current model. ( Image Credit: Apple )

Hyderabad: Apple is reportedly said to be working on the second generation of iPhone Duo, even as the original device begins reaching customers in India.

Reports suggest that early prototypes of the iPhone Duo 2 are already being tested inside the company. However, it is still unclear what changes will make it into the final product. Apple has not officially announced any plans for a new foldable.

Under-display Face ID Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, on his Power On podcast, discussed details of the purported device. He said Apple is testing prototypes with Face ID built into the outer display. This would give users a facial recognition option instead of the Touch ID sensor on the side button of the current iPhone Duo. He noted that making this work will not be easy. The phone is very slim, so Apple would need to shrink parts such as the dot projector and the infrared camera to fit them under the screen. Action button could be added Apple may also bring its Action button to the foldable. This customisable button is found on the company's Pro models. It lets users set shortcuts for everyday tasks, such as opening the camera or switching on the torch. The current iPhone Duo does not have it.