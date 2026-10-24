Apple Reportedly Tests iPhone Duo 2 With Under-Display Face ID And Action Button
Apple is said to be testing the iPhone Duo 2, with under-display Face ID and an Action button, as the first foldable reaches India buyers.
Published : October 24, 2026 at 10:30 AM IST
Hyderabad: Apple is reportedly said to be working on the second generation of iPhone Duo, even as the original device begins reaching customers in India.
Reports suggest that early prototypes of the iPhone Duo 2 are already being tested inside the company. However, it is still unclear what changes will make it into the final product. Apple has not officially announced any plans for a new foldable.
Under-display Face ID
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, on his Power On podcast, discussed details of the purported device. He said Apple is testing prototypes with Face ID built into the outer display. This would give users a facial recognition option instead of the Touch ID sensor on the side button of the current iPhone Duo.
He noted that making this work will not be easy. The phone is very slim, so Apple would need to shrink parts such as the dot projector and the infrared camera to fit them under the screen.
Action button could be added
Apple may also bring its Action button to the foldable. This customisable button is found on the company's Pro models. It lets users set shortcuts for everyday tasks, such as opening the camera or switching on the torch. The current iPhone Duo does not have it.
Better cameras
The camera could improve as well. Gurman said Apple is thinking about adding a telephoto lens to a future iPhone Duo, though it is not clear when this might happen. The present model has a 48MP Dual Fusion rear camera system, with a main camera and an ultra-wide camera.
Large inner screen
Apple may also be considering to feature a larger inner display for the next-generation iPhone Duo. The current model has a 7.6-inch folding display. Future models could have panels measuring between 8.5 and 9 inches.
However, Gurman suggested that these upgrades may not come all together. They could be spread across the second and third generations, rather than appearing in the iPhone Duo 2 alone.
For now, these are only reports. Apple has not confirmed any of the details, so they should be treated as speculation until the tech giant confirms them.