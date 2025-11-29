ETV Bharat / technology

iPhone Air Failure: Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo Halt Ultra-Slim Smartphone Development: Report

Apple embedded a smaller battery and a single-rear camera setup into the iPhone Air, which starts from Rs 1,19,900. ( Image Credit: Apple )

Hyderabad: Apple launched the iPhone Air in September this year, along with the iPhone 17 Series. The Air is the thinnest smartphone launched by the brand to date. It seemed that Apple had started a trend of thin handsets, as after the iPhone Air’s launch, Samsung and several Chinese brands began working on ultra-slim phones. The Cupertino-based tech giant was also planning for the iPhone Air 2. But suddenly, all companies, including Apple, stopped working on ultra-slim smartphones.

According to DigiTimes, demand for the iPhone Air plunged drastically, leading to a cutback in production and reduced supply chain shipments. Apple also postponed the launch of the iPhone Air 2 indefinitely.

To achieve a 5.6mm thickness, Apple had to make compromises. It embedded a smaller battery and a single-rear camera setup, with the phone starting at Rs 1,19,900.

This created a negative impact, and people disliked the handset from the beginning, leading to poor sales.

The failure of the iPhone Air made Apple and other smartphone companies across the world realise that users want a slim smartphone, but it should feature good specifications.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge measures 5.8mm in thickness. (Image Credit: Samsung)

