iPhone Air Failure: Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo Halt Ultra-Slim Smartphone Development: Report
Weak sales of the iPhone Air made the smartphone industry realise that users are no longer interested in ultra-thin phones.
Published : November 29, 2025 at 5:49 PM IST
Hyderabad: Apple launched the iPhone Air in September this year, along with the iPhone 17 Series. The Air is the thinnest smartphone launched by the brand to date. It seemed that Apple had started a trend of thin handsets, as after the iPhone Air’s launch, Samsung and several Chinese brands began working on ultra-slim phones. The Cupertino-based tech giant was also planning for the iPhone Air 2. But suddenly, all companies, including Apple, stopped working on ultra-slim smartphones.
According to DigiTimes, demand for the iPhone Air plunged drastically, leading to a cutback in production and reduced supply chain shipments. Apple also postponed the launch of the iPhone Air 2 indefinitely.
To achieve a 5.6mm thickness, Apple had to make compromises. It embedded a smaller battery and a single-rear camera setup, with the phone starting at Rs 1,19,900.
This created a negative impact, and people disliked the handset from the beginning, leading to poor sales.
The failure of the iPhone Air made Apple and other smartphone companies across the world realise that users want a slim smartphone, but it should feature good specifications.
Big changes in Apple
Here are the big changes that occurred in Apple after poor sales of the iPhone Air:
- The manufacturing orders of the iPhone Air were reduced and pushed to the end-of-lifecycle level.
- Foxconn — Apple’s largest contract manufacturer, reduced the production of the iPhone Air.
- Luxshare — one of Apple’s iPhone suppliers, has completely halted iPhone Air’s production.
- Abidur Chowdhury, the lead designer of the iPhone Air, left the company.
- The development of the iPhone Air 2 has been put on hold.
Apple’s losses impact the industry
The tech giant’s losses have had an impact on the rest of the smartphone industry. Similar to Apple, Samsung also had to stop its upcoming ultra-slim smartphone programme. Before the iPhone Air, Samsung released its slim device, the Galaxy S25 Edge. The South Korean tech giant witnessed weak sales for the slim handset, which led the company to cancel its plans for Galaxy S26 Edge. This means that Samsung will not include the Edge variant in its next flagship smartphone series, slated to be launched in January 2026.
Apart from Apple and Samsung, Chinese phone makers like Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo were also working on ultra-slim smartphones. They have also halted their work, as per DigiTimes’ report. As these three Chinese smartphone companies hold a significant share in the global smartphone market, their withdrawal is considered a major setback for the smartphone industry.
|Brand
|Ultra-Slim
|States
|Apple
|iPhone Air and iPhone Air 2 production cut
|Next Generation Plan delayed
|Samsung
|Galaxy S25 Edge
|Next model cancelled
|Xiaomi
|Ultra-thin project
|Cancel
|Oppo
|Ultra-thin phone
|Delayed indefinitely
|Vivo
|Ultra-slim design plan
|removed
|Motorola
|X70 Air, Edge 70
|The plan is also ongoing
Motorola still sticks to its plan
Although other major phone brands have stopped working on ultra-slim devices, Motorola is among the big brands which are still working on them. The Lenovo-owned company recently launched several new models in China, Europe, and the Middle East.
What do customers want?
Several industry experts suggest that people are no longer looking for slim phones. They want a sleek, slim handset with good durability, battery life, and camera performance, creating an overall balanced package. However, companies compromised these factors in ultra-slim smartphones, which is the main reason why this trend was rejected by people.